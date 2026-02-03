The Latest Discussions on Brock Lesnar's Opponent for WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar may not have won the Men's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, but it's as close to a guarantee as possible that The Beast will be in Las Vegas this April for WrestleMania 42.

His involvement in the rumble this year was surprisingly brief and admittedly awkward. Lesnar entered the fray from the No. 22 position and tallied three eliminations before he was unceremoniously double clotheslined over the top rope by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight during a lengthy Jey Uso Yeet party.

Lesnar lasted a little over five minutes in the match, but when he tossed two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi out of the ring, he may have started something.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that The Beast versus The Ruler has been discussed for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', but the WWE creative team does not have that match firmly locked into place yet.

No additional options were mentioned for either man if the decision is ultimately made to pivot away from that pairing. Meltzer simply stated that Lesnar versus Femi was not yet 100 percent happening.

Lesnar was not on WWE Raw in Philadelphia on Monday night to follow up on his Rumble appearance, but Femi was there to make his unofficial Red Brand debut. He carried out an unprovoked assault on The War Raiders prior to their scheduled tag team match, and rather impressively leveled the multi-time tag team champions.

The main event of WrestleMania 42 appears to be set

As of this writing, only one match for WrestleMania 42 has been announced. 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns made the decision to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship after their contentious promo exchange Monday night on Raw.

Punk still appears to be on a collision course with Finn Balor, but it's very likely that he will emerge from that eventual fight with the World Title around his waist.

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan, meanwhile, is exploring all of her options for WrestleMania 42.

Morgan has already promised to make an appearance on SmackDown this Friday to scout WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, but at the same time, she dropped Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer with an ObLIVion Monday night after she successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez.

The No. 1 Contender's for the other two world title matches will be determined at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28. Qualifying matches for both the men's and women's chamber matches will begin this coming Monday on WWE Raw.

