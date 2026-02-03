Main Event of WrestleMania 42 Set as Roman Reigns Makes His Decision on WWE Raw

It is on at WrestleMania 42, the Tribal Chief will challenge the Best in the World for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE Raw Monday night in Philadelphia and the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner came face-to-face with his old 'buddy' CM Punk.

The OTC had a very important decision to make, and he could have taken his time, but it sounded like he had his mind made up from the moment he pointed at the WrestleMania sign this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

"Go ahead, take the easy way out." 😨@CMPunk is letting @WWERomanReigns know exactly where he stands ahead of WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/Y7SDUhIA1d — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2026

Reigns did play with the crowd a little bit, asking them who he should choose to face at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. The fans in Philly would boo whenever WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's name was mentioned, and cheer for CM Punk.

Naturally, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion wasn't going to sit in the back when an arena full of people were chanting his name. Punk came down to the ring and campaigned for Reigns to choose him, instead of taking the "easy way out" by selecting The Scottish Warrior.

What started off as a playful exchange of quips, quickly dissolved into a personal airing of grievances. Punk called Reigns a part-time performer who made it to the mountain top in WWE by running his playbook. Roman fired back by informing Punk that he wouldn't have been able to return to the company two years ago without his blessing.

He gave his blessing despite what happened over a decade ago when a disgruntled CM Punk ripped WWE on the Art of Wrestling podcast, and subsequently made Reigns' life in the company monumentally more difficult.

Roman said that he could have chosen Punk because he's the biggest star available, or because he's on the best show. Plain and simple, Roman Reigns chose to face CM Punk in the main event for WrestleMania 42, because he hates Phil Brooks. He's always hated Phil Brooks, and on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', he will be forced to acknowledge him.

This is all assuming that CM Punk is still the World Heavyweight Champion come April 18 or 19. Finn Balor made it very clear Monday night that he's still coming for the title, and Punk let it be known that he's preparing for a fight with the PrinXe at some point down the line.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card (announced):

Roman Reigns & CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan to challenge either the WWE Women's Champion or Women's World Champion.

