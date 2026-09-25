The Latest on Creative Plans for Seth Rollins & CM Punk Ahead of Money in the Bank

A new report indicates that Seth Rollins will be making his return to WWE programming imminently, but an exact time frame is still unclear.

The Visionary has not been seen on television since he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam the first weekend of August. He did return to the road for a series of matches on the recent Latin America tour, but as the calendar gets ready to flip to October, the wait for his next appearance on Monday Night Raw continues.

It'll be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Rollins following his potentially career-altering loss to The OTC, and according to the guys on WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the next chapter in Seth's story has been outlined. WWE just needs to figure out when to start this new journey.

"It was relayed to WrestleVotes that Seth Rollins is currently being kept off television as creative waits for the right moment to bring him back, with plans for his return already lined up and ready to go... A source noted that Rollins' return to TV shouldn't be that far off."

WrestleVotes noted that at one point, Rollins was set to be featured at Money in the Bank next month in New Orleans, but those plans have since shifted. Speaking of the annual Premium Live Event, there's a fair amount of uncertainty about whether Rollins' longtime rival, CM Punk, will be in the Big Easy for the show as well.

Will CM Punk miss Money in the Bank?

CM Punk | WWE

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' is no longer the WWE Champion after Kevin Owens inadvertently cost him the title a couple of weeks back on SmackDown, but his road to winning back the gold could begin on Friday's edition of the Blue Brand in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Punk will face Finn Balor and Gunther in a triple threat qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but according to WrestleVotes, it's far from a guarantee that Punk will end up getting his hand raised at the end of the night.

"According to a source, Punk was, at one point, discussed as working the October 10th show, but that is no longer certain at this time," WrestleVotes said on their show Thursday.

As of this writing, a WWE Championship Match has yet to be announced for Money in the Bank. It is very conceivable that Punk ends up in some kind of title fight with Sami Zayn in New Orleans, even if he doesn't earn a spot in the annual ladder match that he's won twice before.