Update On Blake Monroe Accidentally Losing WWE NXT Women's North American Title

A rare, unplanned title switch occurred on WWE NXT this week, forcing WWE to shift gears on creative plans for Blake Monroe and Thea Hail.

Monroe defended her WWE NXT Women's North American Championship against Hail on the Dec. 16 version of the program, and was intended to retain the belt she held for 52 days.

Instead, after an initial struggle on a pinning attempt, Hail won the belt after Monroe failed to kick out in time, providing a shock finish that seemed to confuse even the WWE production crew as it accidentally played Monroe's music.

Given that the title change was not supposed to happen, it forced WWE creative to alter the rest of the show, all as fans wondered what exactly went down in the moment. PWInsider has provided some clarity on how the finish unfolded.

A SHOCKER!! 🤯



THEA HAIL IS THE NEW WOMEN'S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/NWdYr54O8M — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

Per Mike Johnson, Monroe had the wind knocked out of her when Hail hit a springboard off of the ropes, which led to the accidental finish.

Johnson noted Monroe couldn't get her shoulder and arm up in time, and WWE referees are instructed to legitimately count three if a performer doesn't or is unable to kick out. As a result, Hail became the champion in an unexpected moment.

WWE Navigates The Unplanned Title Change

Shawn Michaels and his creative team will have to navigate the unexpected change. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Because the show was live, WWE had to try and navigate the situation on the fly. The ensuing creative was reportedly being rewritten due to the accidental title change, with WWE shooting a new angle in real-time.

Later in the show, Hail was given a backstage interview, where she expressed her emotions over winning the title. Jordynne Grace appeared, stunned by the events that went down. Monroe then interrupted the interview, getting into a contentious confrontation with both women. She indicated she wanted a rematch for the title, and insisted her shoulder was up despite the ref's count.

MORE: Mick Foley Severs Ties With WWE And Reveals The Exact Reason Why



During the actual match, Monroe did appear to get her right shoulder up, though it was close to when the referee counted to three. Because Monroe mentioned this and called out the referee's decision, it seems likely this will be a part of the angle moving forward.

Believed in herself, and the world rewarded her! 🙌@theahail_wwe is the new Women's North American Champion, and it could possibly be the worst day of @BlakeMonroeWWE's life...@JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/d5LSlbmqKW — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

WWE now has an opportunity to try and write a path out of the mistake. It will hold two WWE NXT tapings on Wednesday to cover the next two episodes, both airing during holidays. It is likely there will be some sort of solution paved out as a result.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Hiroshi Tanahashi's Farewell At Wrestle Kingdom 20 Sells Out The Tokyo Dome

Latest Update On Will Ospreay's Neck Injury And Recovery

Kyle Fletcher Reveals The Interest WWE Had In Him Before Signing With AEW

Stephanie Vaquer Sends Retirement Threat To Nikki Bella