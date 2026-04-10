The Miz to Officiate Five Weddings During WrestleMania Week Event

WWE is adding all events possible to their WrestleMania week calendar in Las Vegas.

Along with ESPN, the company announced on Thursday morning that they would be hosting a special event called Tag Teams For Life. And, you guessed it, the purpose of the event is to marry WWE super fans during WrestleMania weekend.

Plus, WWE Superstar The Miz will officiate the weddings.

The Miz | WWE

Here's how it will work. The event will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 3 to 5 pm. Five couples will be able to tie the knot and participation in the event will come on a first-come, first-served basis. In order to participate, couples need to pre-register in advance and obtain a valid marriage license from Nevada prior to the program. Even if fans aren't getting married at the event, WWE and ESPN have encouraged them to come out and watch.

“At ESPN, we believe sports fandom is forever,” said Jo Fox, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN. “For our first WrestleMania on the ESPN App, we wanted to give couples bound by their shared love of WWE and ready to say ‘I do’ a way to begin their next forever chapter by fully embracing everything they love together.”

The Miz comments on being a wedding officiant for WWE fans

The Miz | WWE

The Miz commented on his role in the event, saying that WrestleMania moments are what WWE does.

“WrestleMania is known for delivering moments that last a lifetime," said WWE Superstar The Miz. "And for the first time ever, fans can make their love story part of the spectacle as we celebrate the first-ever WrestleMania as part of the ESPN family."

As of the writing of this story, The Miz does not have an official opponent for a match at WrestleMania 42, which emanates from Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium, the same venue of WrestleMania 41 last year.

Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the main events.

Other matches include Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Gunther, a fatal four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship, AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and much more.