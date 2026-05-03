The New Day’s Five Best Moments in WWE

The pro wrestling world was flipped upside down on Saturday morning when news broke regarding the WWE status of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Kingston and Woods, part of The New Day faction for a decade in WWE, departed the company after reportedly being asked to restructure their contracts. The New Day, which also included Big E, had multiple runs as tag team champions in WWE and are sure to be in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the near future.

The New Day | WWE

With The New Day now gone, it's the perfect time to reminisce about their impact on the company and the pro wrestling industry. There's been plenty, but here are the top 5 New Day moments in WWE history.

5. WWE Roadblock 2016

The New Day isn't what they are today and the faction wouldn't have had anywhere near the impact on pro wrestling that they did without this event.

WWE Roadblock 2016 was a house show that morphed into a premium event of sorts back when WWE aired all of its own content on its WWE Network. The event took place on March 12 of 2016 and functioned as a go-home special event on the way to that year's WrestleMania 32 in Dallas.

On the show, The New Day defeated League of Nations to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships. Big E and Kofi Kingston beat King Barrett and Sheamus, but the ultimate story wasn't the outcome of the match itself.

The New Day retained their belts, but it was the crowd reaction during the match that changed the course of history forever. Upon debuting as The New Day, the faction was cast as obnoxious and overly positive heels, who fans were supposed to dislike and pushback on. During this title match, the crowd in Ontario bucked the system and cheered them on instead.

The audience broke out special chants inside their outlandish support during the match. This started a tidal wave of popularity for The New Day that would last for the next few years. It was an unstoppable force and it all started on this night.

4. The Rap Battle

We'll get to The New Day vs. The Usos in the ring here in a little bit. However, if you're talking about great moments, you can't do it right without discussing the rap battle they had with The Usos on the July 4 episode of WWE SmackDown in 2017.

Both teams were already in the midst of their epic rivalry, and rather than cut another generic promo together in the ring, they upped the stakes and rapped at one another instead with Wale as the host.

Both teams traded verbal jabs while The New Day was decked out in Fourth of July America gear. Some of the jabs included Big E alluding to The Usos' PPV pre-show status and saying that The New Day pulled them out of it.

In response, The Usos made fun of Xavier Woods' backstage history and called his past activities "not PG," which was a clear shot at what happened between him and Paige. Woods went down swinging with a line to Jimmy Uso about his wife Naomi making him more famous on the Total Divas reality show.

The segment itself was funny in the moment and par for the course on SmackDown in 2017. The most important part of it was the fact that it showed the range both teams had when working together. They covered the full spectrum, including stuff like this, all the way to major matches like Hell in a Cell.

3. Booty O's

There aren't many WWE acts that can say they had their own cereal as merchandise. The New Day are one of those groups.

Part of The New Day's gimmick was the ridiculous. They did stuff others couldn't do, like flinging pancakes into the audience during their entrances, playing the trombone out of key in front of thousands in buildings all around the world, and coming up with made-up products like cereal.

Enter Booty O's. The idea of Booty O's cereal began in a promo and continued until it was a signature part of The New Day's entrance at WrestleMania 32. On that show and ahead of another match involving League of Nations, The New Day entered the ring from inside an enormous cereal box of Booty O's that stood atop the WrestleMania 32 stage.

Not only did that create a WrestleMania moment that year in Dallas, but it also led to cereal sales. Soon after, WWE released official Booty O's cereal in August of 2016. This was an example of the kind of business impact the group had on WWE. The New Day moved loads of unique merchandise over the years that was exactly like this.

2. KofiMania

Throughout the years, The New Day would have top-tier success as a faction, but every so often, members of the group would have an opportunity to shine as singles stars, too. Big E won the WWE Championship in 2021, but Kofi Kingston was the first member of the group to do it in 2019.

The journey to the world championship for Kingston was named KofiMania. Kingston had performed strongly in that year's Elimination Chamber match, which elevated his stock as a singles star. Crowds started to react passionately toward him, cheering his every move, and making other bookings around the top title nearly impossible.

Vince McMahon and other WWE authority figures at the time tried to put up roadblocks to ensure he wouldn't reach a title match at WrestleMania 35 inside MetLife Stadium. Kingston overcame them and earned his match.

WrestleMania 35 and the peak of KofiMania took place on April 7. Kingston's opponent was the WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan. Kingston beat Bryan and won the world championship for the first time in his career on that night. Kingston won the match with Trouble in Paradise and then celebrated in the ring with his family and fellow New Day members.

1. The Usos Rivalry

Every top WWE act needs a premier-level rival. Steve Austin and The Rock. Triple H and The Rock. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. CM Punk and John Cena. Each was a top star, and each had a signature opponent.

The New Day and The Usos fall into this exact category of importance. The New Day was a chameleon act for WWE, one that could do comedy, drama, and sports entertainment. Against The Usos, they delivered stellar in-ring work.

Both teams wrestled over 15 times against the other with the tag team titles on the line in many of those matches. The most epic clash between both teams came inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell PPV event in 2017. The Usos defeated The New Day in this match to win the tag titles.

Both teams hold records in the WWE tag team division. The Usos hold the record for the longest tag title run at 622 days. As for The New Day, they own the record for most tag team title wins at 13.