The Reason Rey Mysterio Missed This Week’s WWE Raw

Why was Rey Mysterio off of WWE Raw this week?

It was an action-packed edition of Raw from Berlin, which was headlined by Gunther scoring a controversial win against AJ Styles after a replay revealed that ‘The Ring General’ tapped out before going on to pin Styles.

The show also featured Penta and Dragon Lee uniting to take on The Vision duo of Austin Theory and Bronson Reed, with Bron Breakker spearing Lee for a disqualification.

Speaking of The Vision, they have also had their sights on Rey Mysterio, who was not on Monday’s Raw.

Where was Mysterio?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the reason for Mysterio’s absence from the show. According to the report, Mysterio was dealing with a “minor injury” but is expected to “be back quickly.”

The WWE legend last wrestled on the December 29 edition of Raw, winning by DQ against Austin Theory after Logan Paul interfered in the match.

Mysterio suffered a torn groin last April on the pre-WrestleMania 41 edition of SmackDown, which led to Rey Fenix replacing him in his scheduled match against El Grande Americano at the PLE.

He returned to action at the Raw at Madison Square Garden on November 17, teaming with John Cena and Sheamus to defeat The Judgment Day trio of Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

What’s next for Rey Mysterio in WWE?

Gunther | Netflix

Mysterio figures to reignite his rivalry with The Vision once he returns to the ring, but there could be a long-term story brewing between him and one of the hottest superstars in WWE.

Gunther defeated John Cena in the latter’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, and WWE has been teasing that ‘The Ring General’ will do the same to others who are winding down their in-ring careers.

With Styles already announcing that he will retire in 2026, Gunther has his attention on him at the moment.

However, on the December 22 episode of Raw, both Mysterio and current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk confronted Gunther following his disrespectful comments towards Cena.

Rey Mysterio | Netflix

Could Mysterio join Gunther’s target list?

The 51-year-old figures to retire within the next few years, and Gunther would be a great choice for his final match.

For now, Mysterio will focus on returning from injury, and he’ll likely be one of the 30 participants in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

