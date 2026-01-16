CM Punk Rumored To Be WWE 2K26 Cover Star

After a few years of botched spots, the last few iterations of the WWE 2K franchise have finally proven to be true contenders for wrestling game fans. Fittingly, the next entry in the series is striving to be "the Best in the World."

According to Insider Gaming Network, rumor has it that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be the main event for this year's edition of the WWE video game franchise. Per the video game outlet, the upcoming release will see Punk as not only the cover athlete, but the focal point of the title's Showcase mode as well.

Despite typically releasing around mid-March (just two months from now), Visual Concepts and 2K have yet to divulge what's planned for this year's version of the wrestling sim. This isn't exactly abnormal for the developer/publisher combo. Even in late February 2025, fans were frustrated by the lack of information for the imminent WWE 2K25.

Even though we don't know what the bells and whistles will be for WWE 2K26, Insider Gaming Network's report offers insight into what the title's focal point will be. Rumors suggest that this year's Showcase mode will revolve around CM Punk's career in a trio of different ways.

What will CM Punk's Showcase Mode be about?

Reportedly narrated by Punk himself, the WWE 2K26 Showcase mode will be split into three different narratives. The first will focus on Punk's favorite matches of his WWE career, allowing players to take control of some of the current World Heavyweight Champion's greatest career highlights.

A second segment of the Showcase mode will take on a "What If?" angle. Punk infamously left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014. This portion of the Showcase mode is rumored to hypothesize what The Second City Saint's career could have looked like if he never left the company. And likely some dream matches that weren't possible due to his era of wrestling.

Finally, the third portion of CM Punk's Showcase mode is said to focus on fantasy matches. There are a slew of high-profile WWE Superstars that Punk has never had the opportunity to take on in the squared circle.

When will WWE 2K26 be revealed?

Fans won't have long to wait before the curtain is pulled back on WWE 2K26. The Cody Rhodes centric 2K24 was announced on January 22, 2024. Last year's WWE 2K25 revolved around The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, with its reveal arriving on the January 27, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

So, if current trends remain, we should be seeing this year's rumored CM Punk version of the game announced at some point in the next couple of weeks. The game will likely then launch a couple of months later in March.

