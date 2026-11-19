The Rock sent a shockwave through the WWE Universe this week when he announced his surprise return to the company next week at Survivor Series.

Earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that he would be in Houston next weekend at Survivor Series as the company celebrates the 30-year anniversary of his WWE debut.

This announcement rocked the WWE Universe as fans and industry insiders immediately began speculating about what this return could mean in the months ahead, including finally paying off a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43. Surprisingly, several in the company were left just as rocked as fans were.

"I would not miss next week for the world..



Houston we don't have a problem..



I'm going to Houston for Survivor Series and I can't wait" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TVxJue05Lr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2026

Reaction to The Rock's return and whether he will wrestle

The Rock's Survivor Series announcement was a major topic on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. According to WrestleVotes, The Rock's announcement on the Pat McAfee Show caught many at WWE headquarters by surprise, especially those in the live events promotions department who were unaware that The Great One would be returning next weekend.

Those in the company familiar with its future plans don't believe The Rock will return to the ring anytime soon, which should put any rumors of an in-ring return at WrestleMania 43 to rest. However, since his return next weekend was kept such a well-guarded secret, it was cautioned that this could potentially change.

Regardless of what happens next weekend, The Rock's surprise return announcement has many reeling about what this means and what could happen next.

The Rock | The CW Network

Why it would be difficult for The Rock to compete at WrestleMania 43

Before Dwayne Johnson announced his return next week, the general expectation was that Oba Femi would be challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 43. Despite The Rock's upcoming WWE return, he likely won't be back in the ring in Saudi Arabia next year for a very important reason.

Two of The Rock's biggest movie franchises are Jumanji and Fast and the Furious. While one franchise is likely wrapping up next month on Christmas Day with the release of Jumanji: Open World, he will also reportedly be gearing up to film the long-awaited conclusion to the Fast franchise.

According to Vin Diesel, the final Fast and Furious movie is slated to begin filming next month. With The Rock returning in Fast X's post-credits scene, it certainly stands to reason that his character, Luke Hobbs, will have a major role in the final movie. If that's the case, it would be very difficult to expect Johnson to be in ring shape in time for WWE's biggest show of the year.