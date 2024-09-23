Tickets to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas Set to Go On Sale in October
WWE has announced that tickets for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be available starting Friday, October 25 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.
The two-night extravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 next year inside Allegiant Stadium.
Fans can now register for presale access to WrestleMania 41, with Priority Pass ticket packages becoming available in the near future. The Priority Pass package will offer fans the chance to be ringside during the show, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.
Presale for WrestleMania 41 Tickets will begin Wednesday, October 23 at 1pm ET/10am PT.
WWE is once again looking to break records after WrestleMania XL became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in company history with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
WrestleMania is WWE’s "Super Bowl" of wrestling and their biggest annual event. First held in 1985 at Madison Square Garden, it has grown into a global phenomenon, attracting fans, celebrities and athletes from around the world. The event has featured some of the most legendary matches and wrestlers in history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and many more.
