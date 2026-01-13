Update On Tiffany Stratton's Injury Status And Return To WWE Television

Another absent superstar is expected to join up with the rest of the WWE locker room along the road to WrestleMania 42.

Former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has not been seen on television since she dropped the title to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event back in November, but much like LA Knight, Chad Gable and a few others, she is expected to be back in action relatively soon.

Initially, her lengthy hiatus was attributed to Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's fairly usual tactic of giving champions a break from the spotlight immediately after they lose the strap, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that Stratton was injured.

Meltzer did not offer a timeline for her return, but the folks over at BodySlam have now been able to provide a bit of an update.

"Sources confirm to Bodyslam that Stratton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury, but she is now ready to return... [She] is expected to be featured prominently headed into WrestleMania."

Tiffany Stratton is coming off a career year in 2025. She successfully cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax during the first SmackDown of the year to become the WWE Women's Champion, and she went on to hold the gold for nearly 10 months.

In fact, Tiffany went undefeated for much of the year with wins over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution and Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. She didn't suffer her first loss until Crown Jewel in October, when she was defeated by reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a battle for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Tiffany Stratton has been missed on Friday Night SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

BodySlam did not give any insight as to what could be in store for Stratton ahead of WrestleMania 42, but it would not be shocking in the slightest if Tiffany set her sights on winning back the WWE Women's Championship upon her return.

This may be hard to believe, but Jade Cargill has yet to defend her title throughout her entire 73-day reign thus far. With Stratton and Bianca Belair both out of action, and Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair committed to the tag team division, WWE has seemingly run out of babyfaces on SmackDown that they can call upon to try and weather the storm.

MORE: AJ Lee Pens Emotional Tribute To Larry The Dog

Michin appeared to be working her way toward a title shot, but she was injured during the recent holiday tour. As was her friend and tag team partner, B-Fab.

Being able to work Tiffany Stratton back into the mix, along with recent NXT call-up Jordynne Grace, would be a huge boost to the women's main event scene on Friday nights.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Major Update On Rumored Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Rematch At WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan Provides Dominik Mysterio Injury Update

Seth Rollins Lands New On-Air Role With Netflix

The Miz Explains Why Wins And Losses Really Do Matter In WWE