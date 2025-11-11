Update On Rumored Tension Surrounding Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes received his crowning moment at WrestleMania XL, defeating Roman Reigns in the main event to become Undisputed WWE Champion. However, a new report indicates it may be some time before we see the two of them in a ring opposite one another again.

Rhodes and Reigns had two of the most prolific WrestleMania main events in WWE history, headlining WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania XL back to back. While many fans have been clamoring for a rematch between the top WWE stars, there may be some hurdles en route to making that happen.

Speaking on Self Made Pro, wrestling insider Ibou noted potential tension surrounding the two main eventers that has made the route to another match a tricky path to travel.

"There are people within WWE that believe that somebody involved does not want Roman and Cody to be on the same screen unless they can tease a match that they’re going to deliver on," he said. "Someone there is saying either I can’t be on-screen with Cody or vice versa, I can’t be on-screen with Roman unless we get this match going."

He would go on to add that at this current juncture, a third major match between Reigns and Rhodes is not on the table.

"The bottom line is this: there is some concern there about that. About the idea of, 'Do you really want to put them on-screen, make the fans want to see that match again, and then you can’t do the match?' And right now, Cody and Roman is not scheduled. There’s a lot of hurdles there."

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Make History

Could another match between Reigns and Rhodes be on the horizon? | WWE

Rhodes pursuit of the WWE Championship from Reigns proved to be one of the biggest business-boosting feuds in WWE history.

The former AEW star won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. There, he took Reigns (who himself was in the midst of the historic Bloodline storyline) to the brink, before shockingly losing after outside interference.

MORE: How WWE Redeemed John Cena's Retirement Tour With An All-Time Great Boston Moment

A clunky path would find Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble the next year as well, despite the original planned WrestleMania main event match being between Reigns and The Rock. Instead, due to fan backlash, Rock would turn heel and evolve into the "Final Boss" character, paving the way for Rhodes to make his way towards a rematch with Reigns.

Despite teaming with Seth Rollins and losing on the first night of WrestleMania XL against Rock and Reigns, Rhodes would end Reigns' historic WWE title reign the following evening in the first-ever Bloodline Rules match. It was his first WWE Championship win, and the two have not locked up in a singles match since.

