TKO Group COO Addresses Speculation Of Sports Betting On WWE
Gambling on the WWE is not going to happen.
During an interview with CNBC Sport, TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro was asked about whether or not TKO would dip its toe into the popular sports betting world with WWE. Shapiro instantly shot down the topic.
"It's not happening," Shapiro said regarding sports betting and WWE. "We're scripted ... We're not going to ask Paul Levesque to keep his scripts so under wraps, so we can start sports betting. It just doesn't jive. We'll do it with UFC, we are doing it with UFC, and it's really growing and really lends itself to sports betting."
UFC and WWE merged to form TKO Group in 2023 after Endeavor purchased WWE from Vince McMahon. The two companies are the foundation of TKO Group with PBR, IMG and On Location also now featured companies within the TKO portfolio.
MORE: WWE Parent Company TKO Announces Acquisitions Of IMG, Professional Bull Riders, On Location
There are some avenues to gamble on WWE in a various international markets, but nothing currently in the United States and not on any of the popular sports betting websites like FanDuel or DraftKings.
Shapiro became the COO of TKO Group upon the company's creation. He is second in command in the company next to Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel.
