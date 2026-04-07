TKO Lawsuit Texts Expose Vince McMahon’s 2023 Involvment in WWE Creative

When Vince McMahon retired from WWE in 2022, fans began fantasizing about what a future for WWE could look like under new creative leadership.

Vince McMahon's stronghold over decision-making dominated WWE television in ways that would eventually become obvious to fans, and his style of booking and favoritism for certain wrestlers became extremely easy to spot.

McMahon's departure from WWE after Janel Grant's lawsuit became public was seen as a positive by many pro wrestling fans. Not only did they see it as a good thing due to the vulgar nature of McMahon's alleged actions, but also because it signaled a change in creative direction.

New text messages from another lawsuit involving TKO and its shareholders, however, allegedly show that McMahon still had his fingerprints on important parts of WWE television.

Vince impacted WrestleMania 39 main event

Vince McMahon | Imago/Newscom World

Vince McMahon returned to WWE in January 2023 after exiting in the summer of 2022. However, WWE President Nick Khan made it clear that McMahon's return had nothing to do with WWE creative.

Reports began to surface that told a different story about how involved McMahon was, though. Initially, McMahon was supposed to return to lead a sale or merger of WWE. However, WhatsApp conversations included in recent court documents confirm reports of McMahon influencing WWE television, including the main event of WrestleMania 39.

TKO shareholders are suing WWE and TKO over how the merger was conducted. Shareholders are alleging that TKO pushed the sale through quickly, conspiring with McMahon to retain his role in the company. Shareholders claim the process was not fair to them.

"Text from me to Paul and Bruce:...Hey guys [Triple H and Bruce Pritchard] just double checking. Does Roman and Cody know the new creative re WM and next year ?" Vince McMahon to Nick Khan

Nick Khan replied to McMahon's message by urging him to continue texting on an app called Signal, a text messaging app that prioritizes safety and privacy. It's clear McMahon was still trying to influence WWE on a weekly basis.

Another set of text messages from December 2023 shows Triple H worried about a potential Vince McMahon appearance backstage at an episode of WWE television. Triple H appears to have been told by security one day that McMahon would be arriving in Cleveland for an episode of WWE RAW.

Nick Khan said Vince wasn't involved

Imago/MediaPunch

Nick Khan sat down with CNBC over a month after Vince McMahon's January 2023 return and made McMahon's role at the company clear.

"No, he [Vince McMahon] is not involved at all. Vince is not involved at all. Triple H remains our Chief Content Officer...Vince has had no interference in it since he left, since he came back, Triple H is in charge of it and we have a terrific creative team around him." WWE President Nick Khan

The set of text messages from McMahon questioning whether Rhodes and Reigns were aware of new creative plans was allegedly sent on February 28, 2023. This was almost two months after McMahon's official return and almost one month after Khan's appearance on CNBC.