WWE Personnel Receive Subpoenas In Vince McMahon Shareholder Lawsuit
The Vince McMahon shareholder lawsuit continues on in Delaware Chancery Court and more former WWE personnel close to Vince McMahon and the other defendants have been subpoenaed.
Former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, current WWE President, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and former executives, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are named as defendants in the case.
The lawsuit alleges that Vince McMahon sold and merged WWE with Endeavor and UFC in a premeditated and planned capacity, because it was the only way he would be allowed to stay in power. In doing so, McMahon did not maximize the value of the company for shareholders.
According to Wrestlenomics, the new personnel that were subpoenaed include former Vince McMahon personal assistants, Paul Mangieri and Mickey Mangieri. Both have been subpoenaed for documents. In addition, Liberty Media and private equity firm, KKR, are scheduled for a deposition as well.
Multiple top WWE executives have already been deposed
Many current and former executives of WWE and/or TKO Group have already been deposed in this case. Those executives include John Laurinaitis on September 26, current TKO Group Financial Officer, Andrew Schleimer, and Steve Koonin, Steve Pamon, Man Jit Singh, and Jeffrey Speed -- all of whom were independent WWE board members when the merger took place.
Vince McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 when a WWE Board of Directors investigation found millions of dollars in hush money payments made to former WWE employees with whom McMahon allegedly had affairs with.
McMahon returned to the company in 2023 to facilitate the sale to Endeavor. Endeavor combined UFC and WWE under the new TKO Group banner. In that arrangement, McMahon joined TKO Group as Executive Chairman.
In 2024 McMahon resigned from TKO Group due to allegations of sexual assault and trafficking by former WWE employee - Janel Grant.
McMahon was the top controlling member of WWE since he purchased the WWF from his father in 1982. From that point forward, McMahon transformed WWE from a regional pro wrestling territory into the global corporate juggernaut that it is today.
Since McMahon resigned in 2024, he's not been involved in the pro wrestling industry on any level.
