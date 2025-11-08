TKO President Suggests WWE Could 'Move On' From Certain Premium Live Events

Are the days of the traditional 'big five' WWE Premium Live Events coming to an end?

A future where the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series, or any combination of the five no longer exists, just doesn't seem plausible. Particularly when it comes to the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but as they say in the wrestling business, never say never.

TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro sat down for a recent interview with Andrew Marchard on The Main Event podcast, and he really put over the WWE leadership team of President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

In the process of doing so, however, he made a rather eyebrow raising comment about wanting to move past certain company events that were started by the old WWE regime.

“They’re open to new ideas. They never seem exhausted. They’re ready to take on a new shot, a new risk, a new opportunity," Shapiro said. "Right now, a lot of our PLEs were created by Vince McMahon. We need to get in the business of taking that torch and moving past that."

A major example that Shapiro brought up was the inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza that took place this past September at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Nick (Khan) and Triple H created Wrestlepalooza, which is the launch event for our new ESPN deal, which did incredibly well and may turn into a super franchise. Not to mention from a merch standpoint, I don’t need to tell you, securing the I.P. rights and then selling merch at Wrestlepalooza, let’s just say it was a real winner.” h/t Fightful

If WWE does ultimately start to sunset some of its older events, it will be very interesting to see which ones go and which ones stay.

Will the next Survivor Series be one of the last?

Roman Reigns & CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames | WWE.com

The company is getting ready to host the 39th annual Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The post-Thanksgiving tradition is a huge draw for WWE. Case in point, over 32,000 tickets have already been sold for the show and not a single match has been made official.

Moving on from WrestleMania would be like the NFL rebranding the Super Bowl. That won't be happening, but what about the rest? The Royal Rumble is an incredibly iconic and important PLE, especially as the precursor to WrestleMania. It's extremely hard to envision a world where that show just goes away.

But what about SummerSlam? Money in the Bank? Elimination Chamber? The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments? Those events could all potentially find themselves on the chopping block in due time. The same goes for Hell in Cell, Backlash and numerous other WWE traditions.

