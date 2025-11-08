NXT Tag Team Captures The GHC Tag Team Championship In Pro Wrestling NOAH

Hank and Tank had a huge moment in NXT back at WWE Stand & Deliver earlier this year, when they beat Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships, ending their incredible 229-day reign.

Their reign with the titles wouldn't be nearly as long, coming to an end at the hands of DarkState after 127 days, but they are making up for that by quickly capturing a new set of tag team championships.

Last month, Hank and Tank, along with a few other NXT stars, made the trip out to Japan to work a few matches with Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion's recent event in Korakuen Hall would see Hank and Tank challenge Team 2000X for the GHC Tag Team Championships.

That match would end in the favor of the former NXT Tag Team Champions, marking Hank and Tank as the 59th champions to hold the GHC Tag Team Championships. After their match, Kenoh and Naomichi Marufuji would come out and lay down a challenge for the new champions.

Later in the show, fans would see Yoshiki Inamura capture the GHC Heavyweight Championship from Kenta. Fans might recall him for his nearly year-long run in NXT, which saw him challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash earlier this year.

WWE Stars Working In Pro Wrestling NOAH

Hank and Tank aren't the only WWE stars that were able to find success in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Omos would hold the GHC Tag Team Championships at the beginning of the year when he became a part of Team 2000X and tagged with Jack Morris. That reign came to an end as Omos was sent back to WWE shortly after.

Other names like Charlie Dempsey, Josh Briggs, Harlem Lewis, and more have also traveled to Pro Wrestling NOAH, but have yet to find championship success there.

So far the GHC Tag Team Championships have been the only NOAH titles to fall into the hands of a WWE superstar, it wouldn't be a surprise to see other belts such as the GHC National or maybe the Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles be held by a WWE talent in the near future.

WWE has also had a working relationship with TNA as of late, with that partnership seeing multiple TNA Championships held by current members of the NXT roster, such as Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan, DarkState, and Jacy Jayne.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Major AEW Star Revealed As Hiroshi Tanahashi's Final Opponent

Drew McIntyre & Nick Aldis Have Heated, F-Bomb Laden Argument After WWE SmackDown

AEW Collision Preview (11/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Moose Reveals Latest On New TNA Media Rights Deal