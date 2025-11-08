WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill Details Suffering Gruesome Gash On SmackDown

After making her WWE in-ring debut back in January 2024, Jade Cargill has already captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice, became Queen of the Ring, and now can officially add the WWE Women's Championship to that list.

Cargill dominated Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend to capture the first World Title of her career.

A few weeks before beating Stratton one-on-one, Cargill would take part in a Triple Threat on SmackDown alongside Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. That match had a scary moment when Jax shoved Cargill into the steel steps, leaving Cargill with a brutal cut above her left eyebrow.

Talking with WYFF News, Jade Cargill admitted that she didn't feel the injury occur, only noticing what had happened after seeing the crowd's reaction.

"I didn't feel it. I think it was so much adrenaline going through my body. I didn't know it was that bad until I was like looking in the camera talking, and in unison, the entire arena said, oh. And I was like , okay, this must be bad." Jade Cargill, WYFF News

She also jokes that she saw all the women in the audience turning around, disgusted. Referee Aja Smith would also let Cargill know that she was "bleeding like crazy".

Jade Cargill's Goal On Being WWE Women's Champion

Jade Cargill | WWE

In that same interview with WYFF, Cargill went into what her goals are for this championship run, especially noting how she wants to prove her haters wrong.

"I want to continue to elevate this title. That's one thing I want to do. I want to do nothing but be an example for the women in the locker room. I want to show people that regardless of your age, regardless of your background, you can do anything you want to do regardless of these obstacles that are in front of you." Jade Cargill

She further notes that she wants people to say that she is their kid's favorite wrestler. That could potentially be a bit harder now that Cargill has a new attitude on SmackDown, already picking fights with names like Michin and B-Fab.

The last time Cargill held singes gold was back when she was the TBS Champion in AEW, with that reign lasting 508 days. It will be interesting if her reign with the WWE Women's Championship will end up looking anything like that.

