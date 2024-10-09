Tony D'Angelo Crowned WWE NXT North American Champion
Tony D'Angelo is the new NXT North American Champion.
D'Angelo defeated Oba Femi on this week's episode of NXT on the CW Network to win the title and end what was the longest North American Championship reign in history.
Femi won the NXT North American Championship at the New Year's Evil event on January 2 of this year. Femi beat Dragon Lee to win the title and then successfully defended it against top talent like Wes Lee, Dijak, Josh Briggs, Ivar, and D'Angelo throughout his run, which lasted 274 days. Femi debuted for NXT in 2023.
MORE: WWE NXT On CW Debut Generates Highest Ratings In Nearly A Year
D'Angelo has been a fixture of the NXT brand since the NXT 2.0 days in 2021. He is a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion and former NXT Heritage Cup Champion. D'Angelo lost to Femi with the North American Championship on the line at the No Mercy PLE this year.
NXT storylines since that loss have focused on D'Angelo overcoming his doubt and fear of Femi to win the championship. With The Family ringside, D'Angelo did just that and won the title that has alluded him to this point in his career.
This week's episode of NXT is the second in a row on the road and away from the WWE Performance Center. Last week the show aired live from Chicago and this week the show took place in St. Louis.
Recommended
WATCH: Brand New "Whoop That Trick, Yeet" Chant Born In WWE NXT