WATCH: Brand New "Whoop That Trick, Yeet" Chant Born In WWE NXT
WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso, made a special appearance in the opening segment of this week's episode of NXT on the CW Network and a brand new chant was born.
Newly crowned NXT Champion Trick Williams started the show to celebrate his championship win last week and was quickly interuppted by Wes Lee. Lee ran down Williams before Uso's music hit to a raucous reaction from the St. Louis crowd inside the The Factory.
Jey joined Williams in the ring and both talked about being champions. They then constructed a new "Whoop that trick" and "Yeet" combination chant with the audience. The crowd played it up big and sang it as the segment wrapped up.
Jey Uso successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Two weeks ago, Jey defeated Bron Breakker to win the championship -- his first as a singles star in WWE.
Last week on the premiere episode of NXT on the CW Network, Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page to win the NXT Championship. Williams is a two time NXT Champion, having previously won the title from Carmelo Hayes earlier this year at the Stand & Deliver PLE in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend.
The premiere of NXT on the CW Network drew 895,000 viewers on average, which was the largest number since 2023.
