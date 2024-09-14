High Stakes Match Booked for (9/20) Episode of WWE SmackDown

Wrestling On FanNation

Will Nia Jax have a new challenger for the WWE Women's Championship or will either Bayley or Naomi have to leave SmackDown?

Those are the stakes for a massive tag team match that is set for next Friday's show.

The reigning WWE Women's Champion cut an in-ring promo tonight (9/13), bragging about how dominant she's been since returning to WWE. She informs the crowd that she'll be defending her title at Bad Blood per SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

It wasn't long at all before Bayley, Tiffany Stratton and Naomi interjected themselves into the segment.

Both Bayley and Naomi made it known that they want a shot at Nia and so the Queen of the Ring issued a challenge of her own. It will be Bayley and Naomi against Jax and Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton.

If Bayley and Naomi win, whomever scores the pinfall or submission will get the title shot at Bad Blood. If they lose however, whomever takes the L will have to leave the Blue Brand.

