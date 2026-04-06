Top SmackDown Star Reportedly Set to Appear on WWE Raw Tonight
The road to WrestleMania 42 rolls through the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for WWE Raw later tonight, as a top champion from SmackDown is reportedly scheduled to appear.
While the brand split between Raw and SmackDown isn't exactly the most strict throughout the year, it typically gets thrown out the window in the final weeks of build to the Showcase of the Immortals, and this year seems to be no exception.
It was announced over the weekend that SmackDown Superstars Michin and B-Fab will be in action later tonight on Raw to take on the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, a report released this morning states that Michin and B-Fab won't be alone.
WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is reportedly set for Raw tonight
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is set to appear on tonight's episode of Raw. With IYO SKY making a surprise appearance Friday night on SmackDown and Michin and B-Fab being in action tonight on Raw, this really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.
The folks over at BodySlam+ also chimed in on this report, confirming that Cargill is expected backstage at tonight's show in Houston.
Cargill is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley later this month at WrestleMania 42. The only two active stars currently undefeated at the Showcase of the Immortals are Cargill and AJ Lee, who are both currently 2-0. With both women's titles in jeopardy later this month, there's actually a huge chance that this year's event could end with no active competitors having a multi-match undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is critical for the road to WrestleMania 42
After two critically panned episodes of SmackDown in a row, a lot is riding on WWE hitting a home run with tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.
With Brock Lesnar once again scheduled for tonight's episode of Raw, we will no doubt see the next chapter in his rivalry with Oba Femi ahead of their match at the Showcase of the Immortals later this month. As one of the most anticipated matches for this year's show, a really hot segment between the Ruler and the Beast could help get the hype for WrestleMania back on track.
Seth Rollins is also scheduled to appear tonight to respond to the sneak attack he received at the hands of The Ring General Gunther. This is one of the newly announced matches for this year's show, so a lot of eyes will be focused on this segment to see what the story between these two men will be.
The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE Raw later this evening.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime