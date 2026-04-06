The road to WrestleMania 42 rolls through the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for WWE Raw later tonight, as a top champion from SmackDown is reportedly scheduled to appear.

While the brand split between Raw and SmackDown isn't exactly the most strict throughout the year, it typically gets thrown out the window in the final weeks of build to the Showcase of the Immortals, and this year seems to be no exception.

It was announced over the weekend that SmackDown Superstars Michin and B-Fab will be in action later tonight on Raw to take on the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. However, a report released this morning states that Michin and B-Fab won't be alone.

Jade Cargill | Netflix

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is reportedly set for Raw tonight

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is set to appear on tonight's episode of Raw. With IYO SKY making a surprise appearance Friday night on SmackDown and Michin and B-Fab being in action tonight on Raw, this really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

The folks over at BodySlam+ also chimed in on this report, confirming that Cargill is expected backstage at tonight's show in Houston.

Cargill is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley later this month at WrestleMania 42. The only two active stars currently undefeated at the Showcase of the Immortals are Cargill and AJ Lee, who are both currently 2-0. With both women's titles in jeopardy later this month, there's actually a huge chance that this year's event could end with no active competitors having a multi-match undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is critical for the road to WrestleMania 42

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar | Netflix

After two critically panned episodes of SmackDown in a row, a lot is riding on WWE hitting a home run with tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

With Brock Lesnar once again scheduled for tonight's episode of Raw, we will no doubt see the next chapter in his rivalry with Oba Femi ahead of their match at the Showcase of the Immortals later this month. As one of the most anticipated matches for this year's show, a really hot segment between the Ruler and the Beast could help get the hype for WrestleMania back on track.

Seth Rollins is also scheduled to appear tonight to respond to the sneak attack he received at the hands of The Ring General Gunther. This is one of the newly announced matches for this year's show, so a lot of eyes will be focused on this segment to see what the story between these two men will be.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE Raw later this evening.