Top WWE Star Was Responsible for Bringing Danhausen to WWE

For weeks, the mystery surrounding WWE Raw and SmackDown centered on what was in a wooden crate that had been shipped back and forth between the two shows.

Neither General Manager wanted to assume responsibility for the wooden crate, but it was opened at the Elimination Chamber event last weekend. What was in it? Oh, just Danhausen.

Yes, that Danhausen. The cursing vampire stormed out of the wooden crate along with a handful of dancers and made his WWE debut after a long hiatus from television. Prior to joining WWE, Danhausen was a member of the AEW roster, but hadn't been utilized on TV.

Danhausen's first appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber sparked confusion in the Chicago crowd. Some of that confusion turned into boos in the audience, and other parts of it drew nervous laughter. No matter how you slice it, the Danhausen WWE debut was a miss.

Which WWE Superstar helped get Danhausen into the company?

Who gets credit for Danhausen becoming a WWE Superstar? Look no further than the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on Raw. In a new report by The Wrestling Observer, it's revealed that CM Punk was the mastermind behind getting Danhausen into WWE.

CM Punk is the current world champion on Raw and is set to wrestle in the main event of his second WrestleMania in a row. At Elimination Chamber, Punk held onto his championship by defeated Finn Balor and now has a match with Roman Reigns scheduled for the big show in April.

Reigns was the 2026 men's Royal Rumble winner. The OTC earned a championship match because of that victory and chose Punk as his opponent. Last year at WrestleMania, the two men competed against each other in a match that also involved Seth Rollins. Neither Punk nor Reigns was victorious in the match.

As for Danhausen, though his first night in WWE was a miss, his second appearance went much better. This week on Raw, Danhausen pitched Adam Pearce on a bunch of needs he felt strongly about, but then interacted with Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh made fun of Danhausen, but then Danhausen cursed them. Later in the night, Mysterio wrestled Penta for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio lost the IC title in that match. Was it the curse? Maybe we'll never know.

WWE is in the middle of the Road to WrestleMania, with the show airing live on ESPN and Netflix from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19.

Other announced matches for the show include Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship.