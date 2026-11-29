On the very same night that The Rock teased his potential retirement from in-ring competition, Rey Mysterio made it known that he will be hanging his mask up in 2027.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the Survivor Series: WarGames post show alongside Cody Rhodes, following Team Mexico's victory over Team USA earlier in the night, and announced that he will wrestle his retirement match in Mexico City on June 12 of next year.

Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, will be the site of the match but no other details have been announced, including who his final opponent will be.

Rey Mysterio is ready to call in a career

Say it ain't so! @reymysterio just announced his FINAL MATCH will be on June 12th, 2027! 🤯



🎟️: https://t.co/qfut3W9V7k pic.twitter.com/HFXtnubips — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

The crowd in Houston and Mysterio's Team Mexico tag team partners were stunned by the news, as Rey did not let it be known that he would be retiring prior to his announcement.

Mysterio has been wrestling for the better part of four decades after making his in-ring debut at just 14-years-old. He's best known for his work in WWE, WCW and Lucha Libre AAA, but he's won championship gold in promotions all across the globe.

The biggest moment of his career came when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, when he defeated Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a triple threat match. He would go on to win the world title two more times.

Rey Mysterio | WWE

On March 31, 2023, Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he's remained an active competitor in the years since then. As previously mentioned, his most recent match took place Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Mysterio captained Team Mexico against Cody Rhodes' Team USA in a Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match. Mysterio was eliminated on a pretty slick combo move by Seth Rollins and CM Punk, but Penta was able to pull off a 3-on-1 comeback to become the soul survivor by beating both Rollins and Punk in a matter of seconds.

While an opponent for Mysterio's final match has not been determined, it would be fairly surprising if Rey's son Dominik did not receive that honor. Mysterio has often credited his son for reigniting his passion for the business and extending his career.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions have been rivals on television ever since Dominik first joined up with The Judgment Day in the fall of 2022, and Dom's on-screen disdain for his father was on full display during the lead up to Survivor Series.

Even though "Dirty" Dom was turned down by the captains for both Team Mexico and Team USA, he showed up at Daikin Park Saturday night and attempted to get his father eliminated from the five-on-five match. His plan backfired, however, and he actually aided Rey in eliminating LA Knight.

The Megastar then chased Dominik off, after giving JD McDonagh a BFT, and we did not see the younger Mysterio for the rest of the night. It looks as though Dom is going to have to clear up his issues with Knight long before he potentially retires his dad.