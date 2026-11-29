Rey Mysterio Announces Retirement Match Will Take Place in 2027
On the very same night that The Rock teased his potential retirement from in-ring competition, Rey Mysterio made it known that he will be hanging his mask up in 2027.
The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the Survivor Series: WarGames post show alongside Cody Rhodes, following Team Mexico's victory over Team USA earlier in the night, and announced that he will wrestle his retirement match in Mexico City on June 12 of next year.
Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, will be the site of the match but no other details have been announced, including who his final opponent will be.
Rey Mysterio is ready to call in a career
The crowd in Houston and Mysterio's Team Mexico tag team partners were stunned by the news, as Rey did not let it be known that he would be retiring prior to his announcement.
Mysterio has been wrestling for the better part of four decades after making his in-ring debut at just 14-years-old. He's best known for his work in WWE, WCW and Lucha Libre AAA, but he's won championship gold in promotions all across the globe.
The biggest moment of his career came when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, when he defeated Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a triple threat match. He would go on to win the world title two more times.
On March 31, 2023, Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he's remained an active competitor in the years since then. As previously mentioned, his most recent match took place Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames.
Mysterio captained Team Mexico against Cody Rhodes' Team USA in a Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Elimination Match. Mysterio was eliminated on a pretty slick combo move by Seth Rollins and CM Punk, but Penta was able to pull off a 3-on-1 comeback to become the soul survivor by beating both Rollins and Punk in a matter of seconds.
While an opponent for Mysterio's final match has not been determined, it would be fairly surprising if Rey's son Dominik did not receive that honor. Mysterio has often credited his son for reigniting his passion for the business and extending his career.
The former WWE Tag Team Champions have been rivals on television ever since Dominik first joined up with The Judgment Day in the fall of 2022, and Dom's on-screen disdain for his father was on full display during the lead up to Survivor Series.
Even though "Dirty" Dom was turned down by the captains for both Team Mexico and Team USA, he showed up at Daikin Park Saturday night and attempted to get his father eliminated from the five-on-five match. His plan backfired, however, and he actually aided Rey in eliminating LA Knight.
The Megastar then chased Dominik off, after giving JD McDonagh a BFT, and we did not see the younger Mysterio for the rest of the night. It looks as though Dom is going to have to clear up his issues with Knight long before he potentially retires his dad.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn