Travis Scott Pulled From WWE 2K25 Following Fall Out With WWE
Have we seen the last of Travis Scott?
Scott made his proper WWE debut alongside The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber in the form of a vicious beatdown on then-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Scott continued to give Rhodes a hard time at WrestleMania by interfering in the main event of the show before Cena went on to pin Rhodes to become WWE Undisputed Champion.
The 10-time Grammy nominee has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 41 and we now have a possible explanation for the absence. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported a “full falling out” occurred between Scott and WWE.
This comes just one week after Meltzer reported Scott's lack of focus being a difficult roadblock to drive through. WrestleVotes also reported last week that Scott "wasn't a quick learner" when it came to training for a match. The rapper had been preparing for a potential tag match on Cena's farewell tour.
Meltzer also reported in march Scott received "all kinds of heat backstage" after busting Rhodes' eardrum. Many backstage reportedly believed the artist "shouldn't have been out there nor put in that position in the first place," in regards to his placement on the Elimination Chamber show.
After months of reports suggesting Scott's disinterest in continuing to work with WWE, he has been pulled from any future downloadable packs within the WWE 2K25 video game and has reportedly fallen out with WWE. He was set to be included in two upcoming "DLC" packs but has since been replaced by El Grande Americano and Aleister Black.
