Major Update On A Potential Goldberg AEW Retirement Match
Few names are more synonymous with Turner wrestling than Goldberg. However, it doesn't appear the WCW legend is likely to get one more match on the platform with AEW.
The WWE Hall of Famer wrapped up his career with a retirement match against Gunther. He would lose to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event, seemingly bringing an end to his legendary in-ring career. Unfortunately, it does not appear all were happy with how the bout played out.
Goldberg's retirement speech following the match was cut short due to broadcast restrictions, and while he had high praise for his opponent, he expressed major unhappiness about he match itself and its presentation.
He made several thinly veiled shots at WWE management for the lack of promotion for the match, and expressed being upset over it not taking place on a Premium Live Event.
Could a potential Goldberg match in AEW happen?
The talk of his displeasure with the match immediately led to rumors over whether or not Tony Khan and AEW would bring Goldberg in to give him a more fitting sendoff. He made his name on the Turner platform while a member of the WCW roster, so a return to the airwaves on Dynamite or Collision could potentially bring synergy. That, though, appears unlikely.
MORE: Goldberg Reveals He Suffered Major Injury During Retirement Match At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that AEW sources indicated there is no direct connection between AEW and Goldberg at the moment. It reports the 58-year-old is still believed to be a under WWE contract as is, so any contact would be risky territory for either side.
Additionally, said sources noted it would be surprising to see AEW move towards bringing Goldberg in given its good standing with fans following AEW All In: Texas.
AEW, of course, did serve as the landing space for Sting's legendary retirement run, one that came to a close at AEW Revolution in 2024. It is also not clear as to whether or not Goldberg would be healthy for one more match, as he revealed he broke his hand during his final outing.
The Latest on WWE, AEW & More
Vince McMahon Comments On Hulk Hogan's Death
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Hulk Hogan
WWE Icon Hulk Hogan Has Reportedly Died At The Age Of 71
The Undertaker Comments On Divisive Trick Williams Interaction On NXT