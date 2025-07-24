Goldberg Reveals He Suffered Major Injury During Retirement Match At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
A captivating pro wrestling career came to an end on July 12th in Bill Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.
The match ended in favor of Goldberg's opponent, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, but it was the longest match of his second run with WWE and it happened in front of many of his loved ones.
Despite the bitterness he felt for his retirement weekend during his interview with Ariel Helwani, he has since thanked Triple H for send-off he was given.
The fallout from July's edition of Saturday Night's Main Event continues after the former WCW World Champion spoke on his own CarCast podcast. Goldberg explained how he's feeling physically after his retirement match.
You can’t really tell but, my hand, I broke my hand, at some point in that match and I think today’s the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It’s not nearly as swollen as it was. That and… shoulder didn’t hurt, neck didn’t hurt. My knee isn’t worse.”- Goldberg giving a health update
Goldberg cited that his 15-minute retirement bout with Gunther was the second-longest match of his entire pro wrestling career. After giving the health update, the former Universal Champion applauded Gunther for being such a big piece of his send-off.
Now, I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid is freakin’ unbelievable. I mean, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor, and I couldn’t have done it without him. Your limitations are yourself and your dance partner, and he made it happen so, it was awesome. I had a good time.”- Goldberg on Gunther as an opponent
Gunther stayed backstage for almost an hour after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air to speak with Goldberg's loved ones. He had nothing but positive things to say about WWE's current World Heavyweight Champion.
That kid’s got class. He’s got a lot of class. I can’t say enough good things about him, and hopefully his future is filled with nothing but awesome stuff so, it couldn’t have been done without him.- Goldberg on Gunther
Goldberg lost his final match in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther via technical submission on July 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
