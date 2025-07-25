The Rock Reacts To Hulk Hogan's Death
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a tribute to Hulk Hogan.
The professional wrestling legend - real name Terry Bollea - passed away on Thursday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71. TMZ reported that it was due to “cardiac arrest.”
A host of past and present figures in the wrestling world have reacted to the news, with Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Triple H, Steve Austin, Sting, and many more taking to social media to honor his legacy.
Johnson did the same on Friday morning on Instagram, where he recalled his earliest memories of Hogan while also posting a video of the legendary “Icon vs. Icon” match between the two superstars at WrestleMania X8 in 2002.
“To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included,” Johnson said. “In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You were wrestling “Mr Wonderful”, Paul Orndorff that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift.”
Johnson noted that one month later at Madison Square Garden, Hogan kept his word with a handshake and a “thanks kid” response.
“And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy,” Johnson said.
He then brought up standing face to face with Hogan - who had returned to WWE the month prior to reform the nWo faction with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash - at WrestleMania X8 in a match known for its electric atmosphere and reaction from the Toronto crowd.
“When you kick out of my Rock Bottom finisher - just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC…all for you,” Johnson said. “I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you.”
Johnson then thanked Hogan “for the house,” mentioning how he sold out numerous arenas and stadiums in his prime to become “the greatest of all time.”
The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan In WWE
In its recent ’50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever’ series, WWE listed Rock vs. Hogan at WrestleMania X8 as the third-greatest match in WrestleMania history.
The only other televised singles match between the two stars came at No Way Out 2003.
Hogan’s final in-ring appearance at WrestleMania came at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, where he joined Johnson and Austin in the ring for a memorable star-studded segment to begin the show.
