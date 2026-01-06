Steve Austin Reveals Why He Didn't Take Part In Key WrestleMania 40 Moment

WrestleMania 40 was a historic event for WWE for multiple reasons.

In the main event of that show, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for the first time in history. Because Rhodes won the title, the historic run of Roman Reigns ended that night, and the show featured The Rock in an in-ring capacity.

The story of Rhodes winning the championship that night was a bit like the Avengers assembling to take down Thanos. During the match with Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock all worked to help Reigns keep his title. Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker were babyfaces on the other side of the aisle who worked to help Rhodes.

Because of his history with The Rock over the years, it would have been fitting to see Stone Cold Steve Austin make the run to help Cody. The WWE Universe almost did.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin revealed that he was pitched a role for that match at WrestleMania 40. He said the stars just didn't align for it to come to fruition.

Was Stone Cold Steve Austin originally scheduled for WrestleMania 40?

"Things just didn't line up," Austin said regarding working at WrestleMania 40. I had other things going on. I remember when they pitched that to me, I said I had some things going on and that I didn't see myself being there. And that was way in advance. And so, I wasn't.

Austin continued and revealed how communicating with a billion dollar corporation like the WWE really works.

"WWE is a multi-billion dollar corporation. I got a metal shop that we're sitting in. Sometimes the company has an idea and the dude with the metal shop ... it just doesn't work. I like to do as much as I can with WWE. When it works for them. When it works for me and when it's going to be fun. In saying that, not everything lines up on a timeline basis." Stone Cold Steve Austin

While Austin didn't appear at WrestleMania 40, he was on hand for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Austin went into the Hall of Fame for a second time that weekend. His match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 was the first match inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Both Austin and Hart were present to accept that award.

On night two of WrestleMania, Austin appeared in the ring to announce the weekend WrestleMania attendance. Austin has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 41.

