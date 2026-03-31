Trick Williams Wants to See Carmelo Hayes Get His WrestleMania Moment

It's been really fun for WWE fans to see the amount of high-quality content that has come from the United States Championship as of late.

That stretch continued as we saw Sami Zayn regain the title from Carmelo Hayes on Friday Night Smackdown. But now the question is whether Carmelo is being robbed of his opportunity at a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card.

Following Zayn's win on Friday, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Sami would defend his newly won championship against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42. Williams appeared on Mornings with Mero on HOT 97 today, where he discussed his feelings on Carmela Hayes being left in the cold.

Carmelo Hayes | WWE

“Me and Melo, we go way back, of course, and I would love to see him get his moment and he deserves that and you never know, he probably still will. He carried that U.S. Title great, so he deserves his moment. I’m sure he’s going to get his moment.”

Williams and Hayes worked together quite a bit during their time in NXT, so there's obviously a relationship there. And most fans would agree that Carmelo Hayes has earned a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card following his impressive run as WWE United States Champion.

After his win over Solo Sikoa, it was Sami Zayn who declared his United States Championship reign as an open challenge. Zayn would hold the title for about seven weeks before Ilja Dragunov would best him for the belt. Dragunov continued the open challenge format and would lose the title to Carmelo Hayes on the December 19 episode of SmackDown.

Will Carmelo Hayes have a match at WrestleMania?

With Zayn winning back the title, and his opponent being announced as Trick Williams for WrestleMania, Carmelo Hayes has seemingly been pushed out of the picture for a spot on the card. As they say, "Melo Don't Miss," and Hayes proved the moniker to be true as he put up impressive match after impressive match during his three-month title run. So, it's disappointing to see Hayes potentially sidelined for the big event.

There are three SmackDown episodes until the WWE takes aim at Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 weekend. Perhaps during that time, the WWE creative team will find a way to get Carmelo Hayes into the mix. If not, hopefully the uber-talented superstar will get a shot at the WrestleMania 43 card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.