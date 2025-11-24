Triple H Addresses Aging Talent At The Top Of The Card In WWE

The WWE roster is stacked with premier-level stars that are currently performing at the highest levels.

The company is built on the shoulders of stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. To a lesser extent, it's built on the backs of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton. Most of 2025 was built around the retirement of John Cena.

Those are big-name stars in the company, not the only stars WWE has, but they are all over 40 — except for Seth Rollins, who is 39.

So, where is the future of WWE going to come from? Is Triple H concerned about his aging roster? Hardly.

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed | WWE

Triple H says the WWE roster is in great shape for the future

In a new interview with Complex, Triple H spoke in detail about the roster and not only gave high praise to the current crop of top WWE stars, but he also praised the up-and-coming talent that he does view as the future.

"When people talk about the business now and they talk about where our talent are at—yeah, the top players are all in top positions and they're a bit older, but the thickness and the depth of what is underneath them is what I'm most excited about because the field is deep. This business is going to be in good shape for a long time.” Triple H

Triple H continued and highlighted the upcoming men's War Games match at Survivor Series as an example of what that depth really looks like.

“The thing about (WarGames) this year is—the field is wide open. Between a Brock Lesnar, between Roman, Punk, Cody ... to so many others. And then that's not even counting the new generations of the Bron Breakers, the Bronson Reeds, the younger guys that are up and coming. Triple H

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns both made their return to WWE last week on WWE Raw. The WarGames match at Survivor Series pits them against each other on different teams. Lesnar will team with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to take on Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and The Usos.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on ESPN on Saturday from San Diego. Other announced matches for the show include a women's WarGames match, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's World Championship, and John Cena defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio.

Triple is a former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer. He retired from in-ring action following a major heart issue in 2022.

