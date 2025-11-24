WWE Raw Preview (11/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It’s the go-home edition of WWE Raw at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday.

The teams have been set for both WarGames matches, and an Advantage Match will determine who has the upper hand in the men’s match.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso have joined forces against Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, and one man from each team will face off on Raw.

WWE has yet to announce who will represent his team, but there are several intriguing possibilities. However, the company has announced that both Reigns and Lesnar will appear on Raw after their returns to television a week ago, with Reigns set to kick off the show.

What could ‘The Tribal Chief’ have to say about joining a group comprised of some of his biggest rivals in Rhodes and Punk? And will ‘The Beast’ create more havoc ahead of WarGames?

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch have been added to the Women’s WarGames Match, as they reignited their feud on SmackDown after Lee played a role in Maxxine Dupri defeating Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship a week ago on Raw.

Winning your first title from a multi-time world champion at the World’s Most Famous Arena…doesn’t get bigger than that.



Lee will be paired with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss, while Lynch joins Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. What could both teams have in mind before entering WarGames?

Elsewhere, the Last Time Is Now Tournament quarterfinals begin with only eight competitors still in the running to be John Cena’s final opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Gunther will go one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa and Penta are set to battle for a spot in the semifinals.

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City:

Men’s WarGames Advantage Match

Who will each team choose in this crucial showdown that could decide the outcome of WarGames? Having a man up is a significant advantage in this type of match, and no matter which combination steps into the ring on Raw, it should provide plenty of drama ahead of the highly anticipated clash at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns to appear

Could Reigns be in the Advantage Match? It seems unlikely, but it may depend on who the opposition is for Paul Heyman’s team. Still, the most interesting dynamic with the former Undisputed WWE Champion is how he interacts with Rhodes and Punk. You can also add Jey and Jimmy to that list due to the complicated history between the original members of The Bloodline.

Brock Lesnar to appear

Reigns isn’t the only one with a fascinating group of teammates. How will Lesnar co-exist with a former rival in McIntyre? What about the person who is seen as the new next big thing in Breakker? All these top stars figuring out how to stay on the same page could be just as compelling as the match itself.

Dominik Mysterio addresses his Survivor Series match with John Cena

The rematch is on, as 'Dirty Dom' will challenge John Cena for the Intercontinental Championship at Petco Park in San Diego. Dominik stepped up to the GOAT last week at MSG, and now he'll try to do what Cena did to him by winning the title in his hometown at Survivor Series. The former should have a lot to say about what could be the biggest match of his WWE career.

Becky Lynch speaks

Speaking of people with a lot to say, 'The Man' has never been shy about that. She should even more reason to do so after losing her title. Lynch has been creating conspiracy theories left and right on social media, and it should be a must-see moment when she grabs the microphone to address her next move in her ongoing rivalry with Lee.

Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in the Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Punk at SummerSlam, Gunther returned on last week’s Raw with something to prove. He defeated NXT superstar Je’Von Evans in impressive fashion, and now he faces another future star. Carmelo scored the upset win on Reed on SmackDown thanks to an assist from Rhodes, and defeating ‘The Ring General’ would be an even bigger accomplishment.

Solo Sikoa vs. Penta in the Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals

This match may be more about the men outside the ring than inside the ring. Solo doesn’t go anywhere with his MFTs, consisting of Tama Tonga, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga, and they figure to have an impact. But Penta could have some backup in Sami Zayn, Rey Fenix, and The Motor City Machine Guns, who will face Solo and his MFTs in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match on SmackDown.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

WWE Raw Card:

Men’s WarGames Advantage Match (participants to be announced)

Roman Reigns to appear

Brock Lesnar to appear

Dominik Mysterio to address his Survivor Series match with John Cena

Becky Lynch speaks

Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in the Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals

Solo Sikoa vs. Penta in the Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals



