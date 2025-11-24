WWE Star Nearing Return To The Ring From Injury

The depth of the WWE Raw roster will get a jolt of talent sooner rather than later.

Over the summer, Chad Gable left WWE to recover from a rotator cuff injury. Reports now indicate that he's nearing a return to the ring from that injury.

A new report from PWInsider indicates that Gable was present at the WWE Performance Center last week to prep ahead of his return to the company, and that he was at the WWE training facility for several days as he eyes getting back on WWE Raw television.

Gable confirmed the injury while being interviewed during a Minnesota Twins baseball broadcast, saying he was out with a rotator cuff injury. He required surgery to repair the damage back in July.

Gabe was written off WWE television after being attacked by Penta. The attack injured Gable and he hasn't been seen on television since.

Chad Gable vs. El Grande Americano in WWE

Gable had been pulling double duty on TV prior to leaving. He played himself and was the leader of the American Made group. He also worked as the first El Grande Americano and wrestled in his first singles match at WrestleMania this year for the first time in his career.

El Grande Americano | WWE

Once Gable gets back to WWE, there could be a war between El Grande Americano characters. Soon after the injury, a new El Grande Americano showed up. Ludwig Kaiser played the part and has taken over in his position, leading his own faction across WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT for the last couple of months.

Gable is a multiple-time tag team champion in WWE. He won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside Jason Jordan in American Alpha in 2016. On Raw, Gable won the tag titles twice—once with Bobby Roode and again with Alpha Academy faction member, Otis.

Gable is also a former WWE Speed Champion.

The new report does not give any indication of when or where Gable's return to the ring will take place. The WWE Royal Rumble is a standard place for surprise returns, and Gable could be slotted in there. This year's Royal Rumble takes place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AJ Lee And Stephanie McMahon Address Controversial Social Media Exchange

WWE Raw Preview (11/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Warner Bros. Discovery Announces AEW Schedule Adjustments For December

From Blacklisted To TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe & Tony Khan Discuss AEW Full Gear Victory