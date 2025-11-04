Triple H Compares WWE's Booking Style To Marvel Cinematic Universe
Triple H has been the head of WWE creative since the summer of 2022, and his tenure as booker has had it' ups and downs.
The ups? The Bloodline saga, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes finishing his story. The bad? John Cena turning heel, the disappearance of The Rock, and more.
The stakes couldn't be higher for Triple H as TKO Group continues to load up the WWE calendar and tries to break company records year in and year out. Through all of that, Triple H says his focus is still on telling stories.
Triple H books WWE like the MCU
In an interview with All In, Triple H opened up on his booking strategy and compared it more to a Marvel movie than a UFC fight.
“I would say we’re much more akin to the Marvel Universe, where you’re planning out long term where the movies fit and how they go with all the characters, than we are direct MMA. At the end of the day, direct MMA is — you’re booking matches and the interest is, ‘That guy’s really good. He’s really good. I’m not sure who’s going to win."- Triple H
The Chief Content Officer of WWE continued and confirmed what has been widely speculated — telling stories is the most important aspect of the job, not putting on great matches.
“We tell stories. People within our business sometimes take this wrong, but we don’t write the shows based on ‘That’ll be a great match.’ We write it on the stories that we can create, the protagonist, the antagonist, how does that work with each other, telling stories that can resonate with people that maybe they’ve experienced in their real life."- Triple H (h/t Wrestling Observer)
Triple H was a multiple-time world champion as an active wrestler in WWE. He spearheaded the popular NXT black and gold run and turned that promotion from being strictly a developmental territory to a true third brand for WWE.
In 2026, Triple H will need many strong stories for some huge events that TKO Group has planned for the business. The 2026 Royal Rumble will take place inside Saudi Arabia for the first time ever. The company will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Wrestlemania. And in 2027, WWE will produce WrestleMania from outside of North America for the first time in history.
