Triple H Must Know It's Now or Never for This WWE Star

It doesn't matter how much you're over with the WWE Universe. If Triple H doesn't see it in you, you'll never be a top act for the company.

A decade ago, when Triple H ran the black-and-gold version of NXT, fans were incredibly anxious for the day that Hunter would take over the WWE main roster product from Vince McMahon. He failed to capitalize on numerous talents ready for a main-event push after a successful run in NXT. At the time, fans believed that when Triple H ran Raw and SmackDown, things would be different. Sadly, much of it seems like more of the same.

They often say those who don't learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. And if Triple H doesn't start shifting his creative mindset when it comes to creating new top stars, he will no doubt follow in the footsteps of his father-in-law. And with one of the most popular fan favorites set to solidify himself as a main event player next weekend, the question is: will Triple H let it happen?

Will Triple H pull the trigger on LA Knight at Money in the Bank?

Triple H sat in front of the media after SummerSlam and stated that 99% of the time in WWE, if someone gets over, they get the push. But wrestlers like LA Knight, who have been scratching and clawing through the upper midcard of the company for years, would likely beg to differ.

Knight will finally get his shot in the main event next weekend, challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. Despite talk of a potential shock title change, most fans already believe that Reigns winning is a foregone conclusion. Still, Hunter has the opportunity to rock the boat and shock the WWE Universe heading into Survivor Series: War Games.

While it's extremely unlikely that Hunter would book Reigns to lose to Knight cleanly, there's an easy way to book the main event to crown Knight the new champion while also "making Roman look strong." The 946 faction has been terrorizing the Bloodline for weeks on Raw. What better way to make this group legitimate than to cost the leader his championship next weekend?

LA Knight | WWE

Wins and losses no longer matter for Roman Reigns

At this point in Roman Reigns' career, wins and losses no longer matter. Championships no longer matter. The Tribal Chief is Teflon. No win or loss, for that matter, could alter the standing Reigns has within the company right now.

If the 946 were to ultimately cost Reigns the title at Money in the Bank, not only would it benefit that faction, but it would finally put a WWE World Championship on Knight's resume. As we saw with Sami Zayn earlier this year, once you win it once, no matter the length of the reign, you're in the mix going forward. Even if Knight were cashed in on by whoever won the briefcase in the coming weeks, there would always be a chance to see him regain it down the line.

Unfortunately, if Triple H once again halts Knight's momentum with a clean loss to Reigns, it could be his last opportunity to reach the top of the mountain. Lightning in a bottle ultimately has a shelf life, and when fans stop believing the company will back someone, they move on.

Roman Reigns | WWE

At the end of the day, to create new top WWE Superstars, the company has to take chances. With these decisions ultimately falling on Triple H, it will be interesting to see what goes down next weekend at Money in the Bank as Knight challenges Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event later this month.