Oba Femi and Triple H Praise Brock Lesnar With Rare Distinction

Is Brock Lesnar one of the best pro wrestlers ever? Oba Femi thinks so. So does WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

If you're Lesnar, that's a nice duo to have on your side. Both Femi and Triple H had tremendously high praise for Lesnar after night one of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night.

In the main event of the show, Lesnar and Femi clashed in a trilogy match that seemingly put a bow on their rivalry. The match took place inside Hell in a Cell, and Femi stood tall at the end after lots of different weapons were used by both men.

Lesnar connected with three F5 moves on Femi, but that didn't do the trick. He then hit Femi with a Tombstone on the exposed ring boards and tried for a pin, but Femi kicked out. Later, Femi won the match with a second Fall From Grace. He appeared to be trying to smash Lesnar into the exposed boards as well, but barely hit that spot in the ring.

After the match, Femi celebrated, but Lesnar showed his respect for the man who conquered him. Lesnar entered the ring after leaving, hugged Femi, and raised his arm in the air. Lesnar then did the unthinkable and grabbed a microphone. In front of the live audience, Lesnar called Femi the future of WWE. Lesnar said he was the past and that Femi was the future.

Oba Femi was surprised by Brock Lesnar's moment

Oba Femi | WWE

Femi was surprised by those comments from Lesnar. On the WWE SummerSlam post-show on Saturday night, Femi spoke about that moment with Lesnar. He called him one of the best to ever do it and said the endorsement from Lesnar was something he wasn't ready for.

“The hug and the public endorsement was definitely a swerve," Femi said. "I did not see that coming. I knew that deep down Brock has always respected me. He knows that deep down, I respect him as well.

"Brock, I wish you all the best, man. Go hunting, do what you do, go be a father, go be a human being, you’ve earned this. In the ring, in the cage, everything you’ve done, you’re the best, you’re one of the greatest minds of professional wrestling."

Triple H echoed those exact same sentiments. When asked about Lesnar in the media press conference after the show, Triple H put over Lesnar in the same way, using the best ever label as Femi did.

“He’s not the prototypical pro wrestler," Triple H said. "He’s not looked at like great technically in the business. I would put him up there as one of the best of all time, in-ring wise and psychology-wise. He did it in a completely unique way. In a believable way that was totally Brock Lesnar.”

There has been no word on what Brock Lesnar's future will be. Triple H said that Brock was going to Brock, but didn't give a timetable for a potential return to the ring.

Night two of SummerSlam airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Sunday night. The main event is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.