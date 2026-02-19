Triple H Pays Tribute to Former WWE Director Who Passed Away

WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to long-time WWE Director, Kerwin Silfies. On Wednesday morning, PWInsider reported that Silfies passed away. He was 75 years old.

Silfies began working with WWE in 1985 and stayed with the company until he was furloughed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Silfies was known for directing the first-ever edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He also directed the first WWE Saudi Arabia show.

Triple H penned a heartfelt tribute to Silfies, whom he worked with both as a talent over the years and as an executive.

"Today, the WWE family lost one of our beloved members," Triple H wrote on X.

"Kerwin Silfies was a huge part of the company’s programming since the mid-1980s. Over his 35+ year tenure with WWE production, he directed countless episodes of Raw and Smackdown, PLEs, and of course WrestleMania. With a dry wit and an unmatched passion for his work and his coworkers, Kerwin affected hundreds of employees and millions of fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."

The first-ever edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event aired on May 11, 1985. The main event of that show was Hulk Hogan against Bob Orton for the WWF Championship. Other stars on that show included Ricky Steamboat and Junkyard Dog. The show also featured an appearance from Cindy Lauper.

Former WWE director worked on key WWE events over the years

WWE logo | WWE

Triple H did not work with Silfies when he was in charge of WWE creative after Vince McMahon. Triple H took over for McMahon when he retired from WWE in 2022. After leaving the company during the pandemic-related furloughs, Silfies did not return.

According to Fightful, in addition to his work with WWE, Silfies directed The Last Full Measure, which was a documentary on The Battle of Gettysburg that was released in 2007.

Silfies ushered in the Saudi Arabia era of WWE in 2018. The country has since become a significant WWE partner. This year, the company presented its annual Royal Rumble event from Riyadh. Next year, the company will bring WrestleMania 43 to the country for the first time in history.

The WWE entered into a billion-dollar partnership with the country in 2018. Since then, they've run shows in various Saudi Arabian cities at least once a year.

