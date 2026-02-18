WWE Officially Announces the Date and Location for Clash in Italy Premium Live Event
WWE has officially announced that the company's first-ever Premium Live Event will be held in Italy later this sping.
Clash in Italy will emanate from the Inalpi Arena in Turin on Sunday, May 31, 2026. This will be one of the marquee events of the WWE European Summer Tour, which will see WWE Superstars visit cities across Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the U.K.
Additionally, Monday Night Raw will also emanate from Turin’s Inalpi Arena on Monday, June 1, before broadcasting live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France the following week on Monday, June 8 and the London’s O2 Arena on Monday, June 22.
Friday Night SmackDown will return to Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 29 from the Olimpic Arena Badalona before being broadcast once again from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Friday, June 5.
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, World Tag Team Champions The Usos, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, and Liv Morgan have are all being advertised for the tour thus far.
Clash in Italy is being added to an already stacked spring event schedule, which includes WrestleMania 42 starting on April, 18 and WWE Backlash on May, 9.
WWE European Tour Dates (announced):
- Friday, May 29 - WWE SmackDown from the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain
- Sunday, May 31 - Clash in Italy from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
- Monday, June 1 - Monday Night Raw from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
- Tuesday, June 2 - WWE European Summer Tour from the Zénith de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France
- Wednesday, June 3 - WWE European Summer Tour from the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal
- Thursday, June 4 - WWE European Tour from the Palacio Vistalegre - in Madrid, Spain
- Friday, June 5 - WWE SmackDown from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy
- Saturday, June 6 - WWE European Summer Tour from the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy
- Sunday, June 7 - WWE European Summer Tour from the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy
- Monday, June 8 - Monday Night Raw from Accor Arena in Paris, France
- Monday, June 22 - Monday Night Raw from the O2 Arena in London, U.K.
Pre-sales for the WWE European Summer Tour, including the Premium Live Event from Turin, Italy, will begin Wednesday, March 11. General on-sale tickets will be available from Friday, March 13.
Further updates, including ticket on sale information and broadcast details, will be available soon.
Updated 2026 WWE Premium Live Event Calendar
- Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- WrestleMania 42: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada
- WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Clash in Italy: Sunday, May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
- SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com