Triple H Reveals The Origin Of Seth Rollins' Injury Angle Last Year

WWE: Unreal on Netflix is back for another season of pulling back the curtain and revealing how things work behind the scenes.

The documentary-style series features candid interviews with WWE officials and superstars regarding major events in recent WWE history. In Season 2, the show covers R-Truth being released, SummerSlam 2025, and Seth Rollins working the wrestling world by faking his injury.

Seth Rollins appeared to suffer a major injury while executing a springboard maneuver using the second rope in a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event last July. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sat down for an interview to describe the events from his point of view and revealed who was responsible for the idea of Rollins working the WWE universe.

The referee didn't know about the work

Rollins perfectly executed a springboard swanton bomb before attempting the springboard maneuver that seemingly injured his knee. Triple H revealed on the show that the referee assigned to the Rollins vs. Knight match, Jessika Carr, was never filled in on the work.

"It’ll be something towards the end of the match where he blows his knee out and L.A. sets up for the next thing but Seth ain’t there. He’s down, goes to Jess (Carr), Jess gives the X, medical comes out. Legit goes to him. He’ll call an audible, which Jess will go tell L.A. Knight. Did the referee need to know? No.” Triple H on WWE: Unreal

Triple H chose not to fill Carr in on Rollins' angle to ensure it's as believable as possible for both the audience at home watching on TV and the audience inside the arena. Instead of putting her in the mindset of needing to act as if something is real, they chose not to inform her about the work and have her treat the injury as a legitimately serious one.

Only a select few knew the reality

Triple H named seven people who knew about the plan and how it was going to be executed in the ring. He also informed Cody Rhodes, which brought the total to a small group of eight people who actually knew Rollins wasn't really injured.

"But, you’re [Rhodes] our guy. You need to know what’s going on here...The only people that really know: Me, Bruce (Prichard), Ed (Koskey), Bobby Roode, Seth and LA. (Paul) Heyman knows because he was there when I came up with it. Right now, that’s it." Triple H on WWE: Unreal

Before the injury angle at Saturday Night's Main Event last year, Rollins won the Money in the Bank ladder match to win a contract that gives him a world championship match at any time. Rollins executed the injury angle on July 12 and returned to action on August 2 at SummerSlam.

Rollins would drop his crutches at the entrance ramp of MetLife Stadium to reveal he was never actually injured. He then cashed in his contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

