Becky Lynch Drops Bombshell On Her WWE Future In Unreal Season Two
Less than 15 minutes into the new season of WWE Unreal on Netflix, Becky Lynch casually drops a pretty major bombshell.
The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is a focal point of Unreal's second season premiere, discussing her life with husband Seth Rollins, their daughter Roux, and attempting to balance motherhood with her in-ring career.
Then, in an emotional moment, The Man reveals that she is now in her final run and her final contract as a WWE star.
"This is the final run"
Lynch, 38, explains that in 2024 she approached WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, and requested time off, citing burnout as she neared the end of her contract. The request was granted and the seven-time World Champion was not seen on WWE television for the next 10 months until her return at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.
At the time of her meeting with Triple H, Lynch had been back on the road with WWE since 2022 after taking time off in 2020 after revealing she was pregnant with her and Rollins' daughter, Roux.
After two years of juggling being a parent and a full-time WWE superstar, The Man reveals she needed some time away from the ring.
"In 2024, I was pretty burned out. I said 'OK, I think this is a good pause.' I had been going on all cylinders since coming back from having my daughter. I love WWE, but I was away from her for quite a bit and I felt when I'd come home she'd be mad at me and I hated that. She always like my little bud.
"For all the thrills that you feel going out there and there's 30,000 people chanting your name or booing you or whatever it is, when I go to her gymnastics class and see her doing a half decent cartwheel I'm like 'oh my god my baby'. It's the greatest thing ever.
"May 2024, I told Hunter, I said, 'look, my contract's up, I wanna take some time off' and he said 'OK, well look, we'll pause it and we'll give you a little bit of time and we'll renegotiate the contract whenever you're ready'. So that's what we did."
Fast forward to April 2025, and Lynch was back under contract with WWE and ready to make her surprise return as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It is a contract that Lynch reveals will be her last as an in-ring competitor with the company.
"I love working, I love getting out in front of the crowd, I love wrestling. There's also that hard part of 'now mama's got to go to work'. That guilt is always hard. I have this little kid that I'd then be leaving and I felt like when I'd come back she was angry at me, like I hadn't had enough time with her.
"The time off, it was maybe going to be forever. I don't think I knew, I was so content. This is probably it, y'know. This is the final run, this is the final contract, so I suppose it's a matter of knowing that, understanding that and enjoying that the best I can."Becky Lynch [WWE Unreal]
Lynch, widely regarded as the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history (and it's not just us saying it!) is currently in the midst of her second reign as Intercontinental Champion, having regained the title from Maxxine Dupri on the January 5 episode of Monday Night Raw.
Outside of WWE, Lynch has also been making a name for herself in Hollywood, landing a role in last year's Happy Gilmore 2 and now starring in Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, where she plays Lieutenant Ya.
Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.Follow JoeBaia