Seth Rollins Calls Out Roman Reigns And CM Punk While Discussing WWE Return

Seth Rollins has been on the most prominent media run of his career in 2026.

From his live commentary of Alex Hannold's climb of Taipei 101, consistent appearances on daytime ESPN shows, and his regular spot on NFL Network's Good Morning Football show, he's been an absolute star while away from WWE due to injury.

And the show just keeps rolling on even after Rollins' return to WWE at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Rollins returned to Good Morning Football this morning to a grand ovation. All three of his co-hosts arrived at the show masked, which made for a hilarious introductory segment. This also gave Rollins an opportunity to react to his own WWE return.

Rollins delivered a thunderous Curb Stomp to The Vision's Logan Paul to end his former faction's chances of being in the main event of WrestleMania this year. Cody Rhodes was in the ring to make the pin and eliminate Paul.

They're fighting over his title

Two of the co-hosts on Good Morning Football wore masks of CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Rollins was then asked if the sight of his former foes garnered any emotion or feeling.

"Put me to sleep why don't you c'mon pal! It ain't about them boys no more they had their time! I was gone for four-and-a-half months! I'm back! It's Seth Rollins time now! Understand that Tribal Chief! Understand that Best in the World! Y'all fightin' over my title!" Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football

Seth Rollins talks about his return at #WWEChamber this morning on Good Morning Football pic.twitter.com/KgWcTUuyJ0 — Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) March 6, 2026

Rollins pinned Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat that included CM Punk last year at WrestleMania 41. Since being speared out of The Vision by Bron Breakker and missing out on world championship pursuits, he is back for vengeance on all who wronged him and those who think are better than him.

The hardest part of his return

Seth Rollins discussed the feeling of being back in front of a WWE crowd. He related the moment after stomping Paul to an NFL player making a hard-hitting defensive play. It's really easy to have the freedom to scream and lose your mind in the moment after doing something so exciting.

"I'm just trying to soak it in. The hardest thing boys, in that moment, is to not move. It's the hardest thing in the world because the energy is off the charts. Boys you know from playing in the game, when you hit that big stomp, that big hit whatever it is, you want to just lose it...the hardest thing in the world is to just stand there and soak it in." Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football

Seth Rollins followed up his return by stomping Paul Heyman down to the mat on WWE Raw this past Monday. Heyman was left a bloody mess and was helped to the back while Raw General Manager Adam Pearce reiterated that Rollins is not medically cleared to compete.