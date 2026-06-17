Triple H Told Ex-WWE Talent 'the Door Is Always Open’ for a Return

In the midst of all the chaos surrounding TKO and some of their top executives, there are still some people outside of the WWE umbrella with nice things to say about Chief Content Officer Triple H.

WWE's executive team and TKO Group have stories being written about them every other day for a variety of reasons, and the pressure to constantly book the largest powerhouse in pro wrestling history could weigh on Triple H in ways we never notice.

So when a former WWE talent makes the decision to leave the company with nice things to say about the former 14-time World champion, it's a fresh change of pace.

Triple H | WWE

Former WWE host and announcer Kayla Becker, known as Kayla Braxton in WWE, was interviewed recently by TMZ to discuss life after WWE.

The door is always open for Kayla Braxton

In a world where CM Punk returned to WWE, even after signing with a rival promotion first, anything is possible. Becker gave fans a sneak peek into her final conversation with Triple H, and she claims the encounter was positive, which made her feel much better about making the decision to walk away from the company.

"Well, when I left, Triple H did say that to me. He said ‘The door is always open here’. Which is such a nice thing to hear from your boss when you’re the one walking away. And I know I hope so." Kayla Becker to TMZ

Throughout her long eight-year tenure, Becker was seen backstage or in the ring hosting interviews with superstars, giving them a platform to cut promos and get themselves over. Becker's most notable time on the WWE roster was when she began to develop on-screen chemistry with The Bloodline and their mouthpiece, Paul Heyman.

Along with Heyman, Becker created a bundle of funny, memorable, and intense moments backstage through her unpredictable dialogue with the wiseman.

She's focused on herself

Last year, Becker claimed she's open to a wrestling return in the future, but she's more focused on growing her own personal brand and doing what she can to avoid being known solely for her time in WWE.

"Look, I don’t think I ever I see myself going back in the same capacity, but what I when I left, I just hoped I can go away kind of create my own brand for myself. You know, it takes time because I don’t want to always be, not that there’s anything wrong with it, but I just didn’t always want to be WWE’s Kayla Braxton because I had so much more I wanted to do." Kayla Becker to TMZ

Kayla Braxton | IMAGO / Image Press Agency

She also emphasized how difficult it can be to explore business opportunities outside of WWE due to the rigorous schedule. Becker teased the thought of returning in a few years under Paul Heyman's wing or as the general manager of a show, but for the immediate future, Becker is focused on personal growth.

Current WWE interviewer Cathy Kelly left the company at the beginning of 2020 and returned two years later. Just like it was for her, expect the doors for Becker's return to swing wide open if she ever decides she's ready.