Kayla Braxton Open To Pro Wrestling Return Following New WWE Trademark Filing
Kayla Becker, formerly known as WWE host and backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton, now says she is open to a return to the company.
It was a year ago this past Sunday that Becker announced she'd be leaving WWE. After eight years in professional wrestling, Kayla said she had realized that she had done everything she could do in the business and was ready to explore new opportunities. She is now singing a different tune.
Becker took to social media Monday night to react to the news that WWE had recently filed for a new trademark, "WWE Late Night". While it's still unclear exactly what that trademark is intended for, Kayla has hopes that it could lead to her dream job in WWE finally becoming a reality.
"Hosting a late night show for WWE was all I ever wanted. I said I was done with wrestling, but I’d come back to host this."- Kayla Becker on X.
Becker then expounded upon her vision by telling a fan on X that she always wanted to do an Andy Cohen style program, where pop culture meets WWE.
Since her departure from WWE, Becker was cast in the upcoming action flick Stranglehold alongside Elle King, Justin Long, Ron Perlman and AEW start MJF. A release date for the film has not yet been set.
