WWE has been without Rhea Ripley for months, but the absence may be ending soon.

Ripley last wrestled in a WWE match in June, appearing on May 31 at the Clash in Italy PLE. Ripley won the match and retained her WWE Women's Championship, but ended up losing some time in her career.

It's unknown whether Ripley was injured during that match, but around that time she suffered a torn meniscus in her right knee. She's been out of action since then, but had surgery on the knee in August.

Buddy Matthews provides update on Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley | WWE

According to a new report from Dave Scherer at PWInsider, Ripley is nearing her return. “I have heard that she [Rhea Ripley] is getting close from her return from her knee injury.”

On top of that, Ripley's husband, Buddy Matthews, echoed that sentiment in a conversation with KingWins social casino.

“She is doing well," Matthews said of Ripley. "This was probably the first surgery she's ever had, so it caught her a little off guard. Her pain tolerance is like no other, and her work ethic puts me to shame. She puts anyone else to shame when it comes to work ethic. To actually see her have to stop and recover from something was new to both her and me.

"She's getting there every day and getting stronger. She was in the gym 12 hours after surgery doing upper body. That 12 hours off was as long as she could go. She's working really, really hard, and she'll be back sooner rather than later too. When she comes back, she's a one-of-one. She's going to make a mark, and I feel wrestling is better with her in it.”

Ripley has become a massive star for WWE over the years. She's a four-time world champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. Ripley has also won tag team gold and, in 2023, won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ripley was the world champion at the time of her injury. WWE crowned Chelsea Green an interim world champion at SummerSlam. However, WWE dropped her interim status shortly into her reign. She became this year's Women's Crown Jewel Champion earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

Though she won the Crown Jewel gold, Green lost her world title at the event. After her match with Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract unexpectedly to take the title, which she still holds today.