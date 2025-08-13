Upcoming Appearance Dates For Brock Lesnar And John Cena Confirmed
The main event of SummerSlam night two saw John Cena drop the WWE Championship to former champ, Cody Rhodes. After the match, the crowd would be shocked when Brock Lesnar's music hit. Lesnar would deliver his signature F5 to Cena, setting up a potential match between the two down the line.
The Wrestling Observer reported that the plan was for WWE to hold a yet to be announced event, that will go head-to-head with AEW's All Out on September 20th. It's there that Lesnar and Cena are scheduled to headline the show.
It can change, but the main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it’s a big one. Which is why Brock’s not in Paris, is because of this. They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that’s where Logan Paul got the gig."- Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer Radio
That rumor could have some more truth to it, as it has seemingly been confirmed via WWE's website that Brock Lesnar will appear on both the September 12 and 19 episodes of SmackDown, while Cena will be appearing on the September 15 episode of Monday Night Raw.
This would mark the first time that Brock Lesnar has been seen on weekly WWE television after his two-year absence.
The Beast has been on hiatus from the company ever since he was named in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant in January 2024. The case against Vince McMahon and WWE is still on going, but Lesnar is not listed as a defendant.
Fan Reception Of Lesnar's Return Has Been Mixed
The reaction of Brock Lesnar's controversial return at SummerSlam has been mixed, to say the least. Many fans have expressed their displeasure online over the decision to bring Lesnar back, despite the live crowd in New Jersey giving him a massive reaction at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'
After SummerSlam, Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made it seem like Cena was responsible for having Lesnar back as he chose to face him in his retirement tour. This would be refuted by Cena when speaking with the Boston Herald, saying, "I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent."
WWE has not confirmed anything about a Premium Live Event on September 20, but the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is rumored to be the host venue for the show.
