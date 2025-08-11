NXT Star Signs New WWE Deal
Valerie Loureda, known as Lola Vice in the WWE, competed in the Flyweight division for Bellator MMA until attending a tryout for the WWE during WrestleMania 38 weekend.
She would sign a contract a few months later in August, officially being placed on the NXT brand.
PWInsider Elite confirmed that Vice's contract was set to expire this summer, but she and the WWE worked out a new deal. There isn't a word on how long the deal is exactly, but her original contract was for three years, starting back in 2022.
Vice is quite popular down in NXT and has already found a small bit of success, winning the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament in 2023 and often competing for championships.
She is currently set to compete at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's TripleMania 33, teaming alongside Mr. Iguana and Nino Hambruguesa. They are set to face off against Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day.
Could Her Popularity See Vice Become A Champion?
As mentioned, Vice has been in NXT since 2022 and her biggest achievement has been winning the Women's Breakout Tournament the following year. Vice is often seen hovering around the title scene, be it the NXT Women's title or the Women's North American Championship.
She has earned multiple shots at these titles, but always comes up a bit short in some fashion. A large possibility could see her capture gold through Lucha Libre AAA as she has become a major figure in the relationship between WWE and AAA.
Vice competed at Worlds Collide and is scheduled to wrestle at TripleMania. If she continues to show up at these AAA events it is very possible she could maybe capture the AAA Reina de Reinas title or even team with someone to capture the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.
Back in 2023, during the change to the TKO Holding Group, Vice stated she is open to making an appearance in the UFC due to her mixed martial arts background. If the WWE and the UFC ever start having talent crossover, there is a chance she could rise the ranks there and find some championship gold.
