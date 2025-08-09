John Cena's Opponent For WWE Clash In Paris Revealed On Friday Night SmackDown
John Cena only has 11 dates left in his WWE career after Friday night and the Greatest of All Time is ready to give the fans everything he has remaining in the tank.
Fresh off his spectacular Street Fight against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this past Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion showed up to SmackDown in Montreal looking for a fight.
Cena challenged anyone in the locker room who wanted some to come get some before his time ran out. He was answered by none other than his Money in the Bank tag team partner Logan Paul.
The Maverick sauntered his way down to the ring to issue a challenge of his own. Disappointed by Cena's recent return to his classic good guy act, Paul cut to the front of the line with designs on facing the former WWE Champion at Clash in Paris later this month.
Cena ultimately agreed to the match, but not before Drew McIntyre blindsided him from behind. The Scottish Warrior and Logan Paul continued the assault until Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to make the save.
The American Nightmare sent both Paul and McIntyre running from the ring and his very presence gave Cena an idea. He said he'll gladly face Logan Paul on August 31 in Paris, but Friday night on SmackDown it would be Paul and McIntyre against John Cena and the new WWE Champion in a tag team match.
Only two matches have been made official for Clash in Paris, as of this writing.
In addition to Cena versus Paul, the Women's World Championship will also be on the line that night. Stephanie Vaquer earned her shot at the title by winning the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution, but there's still a question as to whom she'll be challenging for the gold.
Women's World Champion Naomi is set to defend her title against IYO SKY this Monday night on Raw, with the winner moving on to Clash in Paris.
Current WWE Clash in Paris card:
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Naomi (c) or IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship
