Cody Rhodes Net Worth 2024
Cody Rhodes is an American professional wrestler and actor who is risen to become one of the biggest names in WWE today. A second-generation performer, Rhodes is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and younger brother of AEW star Dustin Rhodes. As a top babyface and Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody has cemented himself among the highest paid wrestlers on the roster.
Name
Cody Garrett Runnels
Estimated Net Worth (2024)
$8 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Endorsements, Entrepreneurship
Salary
$3 Million annually (estimated)
Endorsements & Sponsorships
Fanatics, PRIME Hydration, Wheatley American Vodka, Mattel Creations
Businesses
Nightmare Factory
What is Cody Rhodes' Net Worth in 2024?
As of 2024, Cody Rhodes' net worth is valued at $8 million. This is based on his current WWE contract, lucrative sponsorship deals and outside businesses. Returning to WWE in 2022, Cody has established himself as one of the company's most popular stars. Rhodes also has businesses outside of WWE that further help his overall net worth.
Cody Rhodes' Salary
Among the biggest names in WWE in 2024, Cody Rhodes is currently making around $3 million annually based on his new contract signed after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. Cody's journey to "finish his story" propelled his career to new heights. The figure makes him in the top five highest paid wrestlers on the company's roster.
Cody Rhodes' Endorsements & Businesses
Outside of his huge WWE contract, Cody has signed various sponsorship deals with a variety of brands. Rhodes has become one of the biggest earners among all athletes for merchandise company, Fanatics. He also has a likeness deal with Mattel Creations. In April 2024, "The American Nightmare" also signed an endorsement deal with PRIME Hydration.
Rhodes has also inked a deal to be the spokesperson and sponsored athlete for Wheatley American Vodka. The branding for the vodka company can be seen on Cody's tour bus that he travels around the world in. Wheatley has since signed a sponsorship deal with WWE thanks in large part to Rhodes.
Rhodes also started a pro wrestling school in Atlanta, Georgia alongside AEW star QT Marshall called Nightmare Factory. The school has had numerous successful talent that have gone on to wrestling careers, such as Anna Jay, Lee Johnson and more. The school is also part of the WWE ID development program.
