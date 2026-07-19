Update on When Sheamus Will Officially Become a Free Agent

Sheamus will be departing WWE in the near future, but not as soon as some may have initially anticipated.

News first broke earlier this month that the Celtic Warrior and WWE had been unable to reach an agreement on a restructured contract extension, and the 48-year-old chose to allow his current deal to expire in order to explore his options on the free agent market.

He was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website soon after his status became public, and Sheamus himself later confirmed his impending exit from the company on social media.

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S. Farrelly — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) July 10, 2026

Sheamus is still under WWE contract until October

Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select, however, has now learned that Sheamus still has a good amount of time left on his WWE contract.

"Fightful Select has learned that Sheamus remains under contract, and is set to become a free agent on October 1," Ross Sapp wrote in his report Sunday. "We're not sure the circumstances around that, but it would match up with Sheamus having a 90-day termination period after officially rejecting the restructured deal."

Sheamus has spent the better part of 20 years with WWE and has accomplished just about everything that a veteran performer can with the company, save for winning the Men's Intercontinental Championship, and many believed that he would be a "WWE lifer."

There was at least one higher-up in WWE that reportedly went to bat for Sheamus with TKO executives, diving into his value beyond his in-ring contributions, but those efforts to sway the decision-makers within WWE's parent company were not enough for TKO to make the financial commitment it would have required to retain his services.

Sheamus and Rusev | WWE

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was able to provide some insight into TKO's mindset when it comes to paying the company's older performers. He wrote in a recent newsletter that they are very willing to pay their big-time stars, regardless of age. It is a different story for others on the roster.

“When it's older wrestlers who they perceive as being on their downside and have big contracts, they’re very much like a NFL team that will go, rather than pay a guy a giant salary who’s on the downside, we would rather spend our resources on somebody younger, who also we can pay less too," Meltzer wrote earlier this month.

Sheamus is expected to garner heavy interest once he does hit the open market, with a number of people in the AEW locker room expected to push President Tony Khan to sign him. Khan is very anti-tampering, so any negotiations between The Celtic Warrior and All Elite Wrestling will have to wait until the fall.