AEW Star Rumored to Be Working Without a Contract

Even with a busy weekend ahead, AEW President Tony Khan may have to spend some time knee deep in the office side of his pro wrestling company in the coming days.

After all, business has to come first. Even in pro wrestling.

A new report on Thursday from Bryan Alvarez and the Wrestling Observer shed some light on the current AEW contract situation of Jack Perry. Perry wrestled on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, but lost his match to Zack Sabre Jr.

Jack Perry | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

According to Alvarez, Perry is currently working without an AEW contract, and as of last week, had not signed a new one with the company. He stipulated that Perry may have signed a new deal prior to wrestling ZSJ on Dynamite, but that he is likely still unsigned. Alvarez said that although Perry hasn't put pen to paper yet, both the company and Perry expect to do another deal together.

Jack Perry has been a pillar talent in AEW since the company began

Jack Perry was one of the first four pillars of AEW back when the company first started in 2019. He was a member of the popular Jurassic Express tag team and a former AEW Men's World Tag Team Champion. He's been the AEW National Champion, and has also been the source of AEW's most controversial moments.

Perry was the match that lit the CM Punk fuse back at the first All In event inside of Wembley Stadium in 2023. During his pre-show match, Perry looked into the camera and mocked Punk with an insider comment that the broader wrestling world didn't understand at the time.

Because of that comment, Punk physically confronted Perry backstage in front of Tony Khan. The fight was broken up, but Punk never appeared on AEW television again after that moment. As for Perry, he turned heel after those events. The turn included ditching Jurassic Express and the Jungle Boy moniker.

Currently, Perry is back in Jurassic Express and working alongside The Young Bucks and The Elite. Perry doesn't have a match on the Forbidden Door PPV event this weekend, but his fellow Elite friend, Kenny Omega, is wrestling the man who beat him this week on Dynamite, Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW Forbidden Door airs live on PPV and HBO Max on Sunday from San Jose.

Other announced matches for the show include the men's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals between Mercedes Mone and Maya World, and a tag team championship match with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending their gold against The Dogs.